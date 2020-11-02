Chhalaang team recollects about their PT teachers in school

Murtuza Iqbal







Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and the movie revolves around a PT teacher who doesn’t take the subject of PT seriously until it comes to his self-respect.

As the film revolves around a PT teacher, the team of the film recently recollected about their PT teachers in school.

Directed Hansal Mehta shared, “My PT teacher was a guy called Lenny Gonsalves. He was there before I joined the school and much after I left school. He was still there when my kids were ready to go to school. He died a few years back. I remember Lenny used to have a ruler, he would tell everybody to take their palms out and he would run to hit everybody on their palms because nobody would take PT seriously. ‘I will give you one Phaat!’ that was his line. I recall, he would tell us to take three rounds of the school ground and for three years I used to give him a letter from a doctor saying I have appendicitis. Since I was from a family of doctors, I forged one letter and did not do sports for three years. Somewhere, this film reminds me that if I had taken that running seriously, I would have been a little more fit.”







Rajkummar said, “I shared a great rapport with my PT teachers because I was good at sports and I always participated in different kinds of sports. My teachers really took care of me and they always pushed me to strive harder and to aim for higher things.”

However, the lead actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha wasn’t much keen about sports. The actress revealed, “In every single sports day activity, I would just sit in one corner and pretend I was not well because my teacher would ask us to do sports in the scorching heat which was something I was never fond of. I remember once a teacher asked me to run in a race and in return, she promised me to give treats at McDonald’s. So that is the only race I participated in. I feel ashamed of talking about it as it was a needle and thread race. I was supposed to run to the other end, where another person was standing with a needle and a piece of thread in hand. I had to thread the needle and run back to my point. The funniest part is that I could not even come first in that race, I came second.”

Chhalaang also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 13th November 2020.





