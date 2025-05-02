Charan’s ultimate playlist: 10 tracks you need to hear now

Singer, songwriter, and composer Charan has made significant strides blending contemporary sounds with traditional melodies. He has built on the success of his breakthrough song Vekh Sohneyaa with popular solo releases and cutting-edge collaborations with diverse artists.
Most recently, he teamed up with Delara, Talal Qureshi, and BEAM for Kalash Reimagined.
Eastern Eye got the young artist – someone you are sure to hear more from in the years ahead – to select 10 songs he loves.
- Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin by Sonu Nigam: This film song from Agneepath, composed by Ajay–Atul, leaves me inspired with every listen. It is one of my favourite Hindi songs. I love it for its otherworldly vocals, intricate melodies, and grounding, relatable lyrics.
- Tum Hi Ho by Arijit Singh: Whenever I hear this song from Aashiqui 2, it feels like Arijit is singing not to a lover, but to God. Mithoon’s composition holds both love and heartbreak in equal measure. I suppose to love is, inevitably, to feel pain.
- Malang by Charan: This one’s my own, and I love it for its simplicity. I wrote it about the moment I first met my wife – when I knew it was something deeper than a fleeting weekend romance. Malang tries to capture that feeling, like bottling a moment in time.
- Krwlng (Mike Shinoda Reanimation) by Linkin Park & Aaron Lewis: Linkin Park released a remixed, re-animated version of their debut album, and I fell in love with this take on Crawling. It has cinematic grandeur while still capturing the band’s signature sound. The production and songwriting are top-notch.
- You Need Me, I Don’t Need You by Ed Sheeran: He is easily one of my top five musical influences. I love how rebellious this track feels – it is a rap song, but arranged and produced with a singer-songwriter’s touch. And, of course, Ed absolutely slams it vocally.
- New Day by Karnivool: This song takes its time with the listener. Its catchy melodies, stunning vocals, and rich production keep you hooked. By the end, I can’t help but sing out loud, “It’s a new day.” It’s a kind reminder that, yeah, it really is.
- Kun Faya Kun by AR Rahman, Javed Ali & Mohit Chauhan: I cannot put into words what this song from Rockstar means to me. AR Rahman is a genius.
- Alright by Kendrick Lamar: This track was my gateway into the black hole that is Kendrick’s music. I love the flow, subject matter, and how powerfully it is expressed. And I love Kendrick!
- God’s Plan by Drake: When Drake said, “There’s a lot of bad things that they’re wishing on me,” I felt it. This song, with its eternally positive vibe, will always be in my top 10.
- Vekh Sohneyaa by Charan and Bombay the Artist: Another one of my own – a song I consider godsent. It connected deeply with audiences and brought a lot of new attention to my music. It is a reminder to always give my best and stay true to that intention.