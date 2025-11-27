Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Key points from Reeves’s budget

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the plan was intended to show Labour’s credibility with voters and reassure investors about the government’s fiscal approach.

Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, holds up the traditional red ministerial box outside No 11 Downing Street before departing to the House of Commons to deliver the budget on November 26, 2025.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 27, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE LABOUR government on Wednesday presented a tax-raising budget aimed at reducing debt and supporting public services, as forecasts show weaker economic growth in the coming years.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the plan was intended to show Labour’s credibility with voters and reassure investors about the government’s fiscal approach.

The budget set out a series of tax measures and revised growth projections.

Below are the main points from the annual budget:

Tax rises

Reeves set out billions of pounds in tax increases through to 2030-31, one year after the next scheduled general election.

The tax changes are expected to generate nearly £30 billion in 2030-31 and £26 billion in the previous fiscal year, according to official figures.

It brings "tax take to an all-time high of 38 per cent of GDP in 2030-31," Britain’s budget watchdog said in its report.

Most of the additional revenue will come from the freeze on income-tax thresholds from 2028 to 2031, which will move more workers into higher tax bands.

The extension marks a reversal of Reeves’s previous pledge to raise thresholds in line with inflation.

The budget included higher taxes on gambling and properties valued at more than £2 million, and a mileage-based charge on electric cars.

Local mayors were given authority to introduce a “tourist tax,” and tax benefits on employee contributions to private pensions were capped.

Banks did not face tax increases.

Cost-of-living push

The budget also focused on measures linked to ongoing cost-of-living pressures as UK inflation remains high.

Reeves extended freezes on fuel duty, rail fares and prescription charges, and confirmed above-inflation increases to the minimum wage and pensions.

The government lifted the two-child benefit cap, increasing spending after pressure from Labour MPs.

Growth outlook

The government also revised its economic growth forecasts.

The UK economy is set to perform better than expected this year, but growth is projected to slow more than previously forecast between 2026 and 2029.

Gross domestic product is expected to rise 1.5 per cent in 2025, compared with the earlier forecast of 1.0 per cent given in March, the Office for Budget Responsibility said in a report released accidentally before Reeves presented her budget to parliament.

GDP growth is expected to ease to 1.4 per cent next year and reach 1.5 per cent between 2027 and 2029, the OBR said.

(With inputs from AFP)

budgetobrrachel reevestax risesuk economy

Related News

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

JLR
Business

JLR resumes UK production after cyberattack halts plants for weeks

More For You

Manish Tiwari

Hammer Award recognises diversity leadership excellence

Manish Tiwari of Here&Now365 wins Hammer Award at MEFA 2025

Highlights

  • Hammer Award honours senior leaders who have driven transformative progress in diversity and inclusion.
  • Here&Now365 also shortlisted for Creative Excellence with Remitly campaign "No One Can Chai Like Chachi".
  • Award recognises over two decades of championing diversity values before they became corporate priority.
Manish Tiwari, founder of Here&Now365, has been named winner of the Hammer Award at the 2025 MEFA Awards in London.

Media For All (MEFA) presented the prestigious accolade recognising senior leaders from diverse backgrounds who have broken through systemic barriers and advanced diversity, equity, and inclusion across the industry.

The Hammer Award celebrates exceptional leadership, resilience, and proven success in implementing inclusive strategies that enhance both people and business performance.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us