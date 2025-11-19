Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Inflation eases to 3.6 per cent ahead of key budget

The annual budget on November 26 is expected to include tax rises as Labour, which is trailing in opinion polls, seeks to reduce government debt and increase investment in public services.

UK Inflation

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index rose by 3.6 per cent in the 12 months to October, down from 3.8 per cent in September.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 19, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK’s annual inflation rate eased in October, official data showed on Wednesday, offering some relief to the government a week before it announces its latest budget.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index rose by 3.6 per cent in the 12 months to October, down from 3.8 per cent in September.

The annual budget on November 26 is expected to include tax rises as Labour, which is trailing in opinion polls, seeks to reduce government debt and increase investment in public services.

“This fall in inflation is good news for households and businesses across the country, but I'm determined to do more to bring prices down,” chancellor Rachel Reeves said in a statement.

“That's why at the budget next week I will take the fair choices to deliver on the public's priorities to cut NHS (National Health Service) waiting lists, cut national debt and cut the cost of living,” she added.

The ONS said the slowdown in inflation was mainly due to gas and electricity prices rising less than they did a year earlier, although this was partially offset by rising food prices.

Analysts said the decline in inflation could lead the Bank of England (BoE) to cut its main interest rate in December, though the decision may also depend on next week’s budget.

The data follows figures last week showing the UK economy slowed in the third quarter, with unemployment rising.

Prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government has faced difficulties in achieving sustained economic growth since taking office in July 2024 after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Many economists attribute weak growth to Reeves’ decision to raise a tax on businesses in her first budget last year.

“All eyes now turn to the budget next week,” said Isaac Stell, an analyst at investment manager Wealth Club.

“With the expected fiscal tightening in the form of tax rises a foregone conclusion, policymakers at the BoE will be watching closely to see how these measures affect growth and demand.

“The Bank of England stands ready to deliver a pre-Christmas rate cut... and the consumer will be able to raise a glass to that.”

Earlier this month, the BoE held its main rate at 4.0 per cent, with governor Andrew Bailey saying the bank needed to see more evidence of inflation returning to its two per cent target.

Retail banks usually pass on BoE rate cuts to customers, lowering the cost of mortgages and business loans.

bank of englandbudget 2024inflationrachel reevesuk economy

Related News

NHS minority staff
News

NHS launches programme to tackle bullying of ethnic minority staff

JLR
Business

JLR resumes UK production after cyberattack halts plants for weeks

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph
News

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph

More For You

millionaires tax the super-rich

The group is demanding a one-off tax on wealth exceeding £10 m.

Getty Images

More than 85 millionaires join campaign to tax the super-rich

Highlights

  • Green energy founder Dale Vince and solicitor Stephen Kinsella back tax rises on the wealthy.
  • Over 85 millionaires join Patriotic Millionaires UK campaign for one-off wealth tax.
  • Budget uncertainty causes house sales to stall, impacting construction and apprenticeships.

More than 85 millionaires have joined Patriotic Millionaires UK campaign supporting higher taxes on "the super-rich", as debate intensifies ahead of the upcoming Budget.

Among them are Dale Vince, founder of renewable energy company, Ecotricity and one of Britain's top 100 taxpayers, and Gloucestershire solicitor Stephen Kinsella, who have both backed the Patriotic Millionaires UK campaign. The group is demanding a one-off tax on wealth exceeding £10 m.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us