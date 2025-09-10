Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reeves urges ministers to back Bank of England on inflation

Last week, Reeves said the economy was not “broken” as she announced November 26 as the date for her annual budget

Rachel Reeves

Reeves pledged to keep a tight hold on spending to reduce inflation and borrowing costs amid concerns over Britain’s fiscal outlook.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 10, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves has said the government must support the Bank of England in bringing down inflation while also focusing on growth, ahead of a budget later this year that is expected to include tax rises.

Last week, Reeves said the economy was not “broken” as she announced November 26 as the date for her annual budget.

She pledged to keep a tight hold on spending to reduce inflation and borrowing costs amid concerns over Britain’s fiscal outlook.

Inflation in Britain was the highest among the Group of Seven economies at 3.8 per cent in July. The Bank of England expects it to peak at 4 per cent this month before gradually falling back to its 2 per cent target by the second quarter of 2027.

Prime minister Keir Starmer has said Labour inherited a difficult economic situation from the Conservatives after last year’s election.

Tax increases on businesses, efforts to cut welfare spending, and ongoing arrivals of migrants on small boats have hurt the government’s standing.

Starmer reshuffled his ministerial team last week in an effort to reset his government, though Reeves remained in place. At the first meeting of the new team, Reeves said that controlling inflation was a key priority.

“The government was focused on going further to support the Bank of England in reducing inflation, controlling public spending and driving growth,” a Downing Street spokesperson said after the meeting.

British 20- and 30-year gilt yields reached their highest levels since 1998 last week, with investors watching Britain’s fiscal situation and worried Reeves’ budget could slow growth without generating much tax revenue.

Economists have also warned that some possible tax measures in the budget, such as higher fuel duties and other levies, could add to inflation in the short term.

Previous government decisions on energy policy, as well as increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage, have also been linked to Britain’s high inflation rate.

(With inputs from agencies)

bank of englandkeir starmerrachel reevesuk inflation

Related News

Trump urges EU to impose steep tariffs on India and China over Russian oil
Business

Trump urges EU to impose steep tariffs on India and China over Russian oil

Co-op and Bestway strike new deal to back independent retailers
Business

Co-op and Bestway strike new deal to back independent retailers

Asda tech overhaul
Business

Asda boss hails tech overhaul as key to revival despite sales slump

Relatives of jailed Briton appeal to UK minister in AgustaWestland row
Business

Relatives of jailed Briton appeal to UK minister in AgustaWestland row

More For You

Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

US, India look to reset trade talks as Trump plans call with Modi

Highlights:

  • Trump says he will speak to Modi in the coming weeks amid trade talks
  • Modi calls US and India "close friends and natural partners"
  • Trade officials from both countries may restart meetings in September
  • US-India trade reached $129 billion in 2024 with a $45.8 billion US deficit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India and that he would speak to prime minister Narendra Modi, indicating a possible reset after recent friction.

Keep ReadingShow less
India and UK flags
Getty Images/iStockphoto

UK-India finance group marks one year, calls for steps to attract global investment

INDIA must take an investor-centric approach to attract global funding for its growing sustainable infrastructure needs, the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB) said in a report released in London on Monday.

The UKIIFB, co-chaired by NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, completed one year this week. The group was launched in September last year to help bridge the gap between global investor interest and infrastructure projects in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump CEOs

Sitting at the centre of a long table, Trump was flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on one side, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other. (Photo: Getty Images)

At White House dinner, Trump lauds Nadella, Pichai

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump praised Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a White House dinner with top technology executives on Thursday. The two Indian-American leaders thanked him for his leadership and for policies in the technology and AI sectors.

Trump described the gathering as a “high IQ group,” calling the executives “the most brilliant people.” Sitting at the centre of a long table, Trump was flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on one side, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other. Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook sat across from him, while Nadella was seated toward one end of the table.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-EU-iStock

The visit coincides with the 13th round of India-EU negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement, which both sides aim to finalise by December. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

EU envoys to hold strategic talks in India, focus on trade and security

THE EUROPEAN Union's Political and Security Committee (PSC), made up of envoys from the 27 member states, will begin a five-day visit to India on Wednesday. The visit will focus on strengthening overall ties, including efforts to conclude a free trade agreement that has been under negotiation for years.

The committee, headed by Ambassador Delphine Pronk, is visiting India for the first time. It will hold strategic discussions with senior Indian government officials, defence industry representatives, civil society organisations and leading think tanks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Uber

Takeaway apps have become a source of employment for undocumented migrants

Getty Images

Uber warns UK food delivery costs could rise amid crackdown on illegal migration

Highlights:

  • Uber warns Home Office rules targeting illegal gig economy workers could increase takeaway delivery costs in the UK.
  • Undocumented migrants have historically used food delivery apps for work, exploiting limited right-to-work checks.
  • Companies like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat have introduced stricter checks, including facial recognition and document verification.
  • Compliance and administrative costs have contributed to a fall in Uber UK profits despite rising revenues.
  • Government enforcement includes thousands of interviews and hundreds of arrests for suspected illegal working.


Uber’s UK accounts at Companies House welcomed the Home Office’s efforts to deter migrants and people smugglers from risking Channel crossings. However, the company cautioned that “new legislative requirements could have an adverse impact on our business, including expenses necessary to comply with such laws and regulations.”

Takeaway apps have become a source of employment for undocumented migrants, attracted by historically limited right-to-work checks. Delivery riders have sometimes sold or rented their accounts on social media to “substitutes” who may be working illegally.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us