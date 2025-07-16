Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Inflation hits highest level since January 2024

Among major advanced economies, Britain’s inflation rate remains the highest, standing about one percentage point above that of the United States and the euro zone.

Inflation-Getty

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices were up 4.5 per cent compared to a year earlier, the largest annual rise since February 2024. (Representational image: Getty)

getty images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BRITAIN's annual consumer price inflation rose unexpectedly to 3.6 per cent in June, the highest level since January 2024, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The increase slightly lowered expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the inflation rate to remain steady at May's reading of 3.4 per cent. Instead, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a continued rise, marking the highest inflation rate in over a year.

Inflation has been rising steadily since reaching a three-year low of 1.7 per cent in September last year. In May, the Bank of England forecast that inflation would peak at 3.7 per cent in September, nearly twice its 2 per cent target.

Among major advanced economies, Britain’s inflation rate remains the highest, standing about one percentage point above that of the United States and the euro zone.

Following the release of the data, sterling edged up slightly against the dollar, five-year gilt yields reached a one-month high, and financial markets adjusted to price in slightly lower chances of a BoE rate cut in August and another later in the year.

Deutsche Bank Chief UK Economist Sanjay Raja said he still expected a rate cut in August but saw more uncertainty around the pace of cuts beyond that.

"There's enough of a slowdown in GDP and the labour market to warrant a 'gradual and careful' easing of monetary policy. But the onus now rests on the labour market to shape how far and how fast the MPC can cut this year and next," he said in a note.

GDP data released last week showed an unexpected fall in output in May. Official figures due on Thursday are expected to show only a moderate easing in wage growth, which remains just over 5 per cent.

Higher prices for fuel, food and transport

The ONS said the biggest contributors to the rise in inflation between May and June were higher costs for motor fuel, air fares, and train tickets. It also reported price increases in food, clothing, red wine, and lager.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices were up 4.5 per cent compared to a year earlier, the largest annual rise since February 2024.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves said the government was supporting living standards for working-class households through policies such as a higher minimum wage, a cap on bus fares, and free breakfasts for younger school-age children.

A sharp increase in inflation had already occurred in April, when the rate jumped from 2.6 per cent to 3.5 per cent. This was driven by increases in regulated energy and water tariffs, a spike in air fares, and higher costs for labour-intensive services following rises in employment taxes and the minimum wage.

Despite the recent rise in inflation, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said interest rates are still likely to follow a gradual downward path. He pointed to a weaker labour market, which could reduce wage growth, and continued slow economic growth.

In May, the BoE forecast that inflation would return to its 2 per cent target in the first quarter of 2027.

The Bank has reduced interest rates by four quarter-point steps since August. A Reuters poll of economists last month projected two more quarter-point cuts in 2024, including one likely in August.

However, some BoE policymakers have expressed concern that skills shortages in the labour market and other supply-side issues could keep wage growth too high to bring inflation down to target levels soon.

"The risk is that this increase proves more persistent and rates are cut more slowly than we expect, or not as far," said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

Services price inflation, a measure closely watched by the BoE to gauge domestic price pressures, held steady at 4.7 per cent in June. Economists had expected it to fall to 4.6 per cent.

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to EY ITEM Club, said inflationary pressure from energy prices may ease after September, but other factors remain.

"The fall in inflation is likely to be gradual, reflecting ongoing stickiness in the services category," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

bank of englandinterest ratesonsuk inflation

Related News

UK schools to teach anti-misogyny lessons
News

UK schools to teach anti-misogyny lessons

UK couple who died in Air India crash to be laid to rest on July 18
UK

UK couple who died in Air India crash to be laid to rest on July 18

More For You

Communities face 'powder keg' of unrest risk, report warns

Social media emerged as a significant threat to community cohesion, the British Future report said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Communities face 'powder keg' of unrest risk, report warns

COMMUNITIES remain at risk of fresh unrest unless urgent action is taken to address deep-seated social tensions, a new report, published one year after last summer's riots, has cautioned.

Titled 'The State of Us' by British Future thinktank and the Belong Network, the report published on Tuesday (15) said successive governments have failed to take action and warned that a "powder keg" of unresolved grievances could easily ignite again without immediate intervention.

Keep ReadingShow less
Metropolitan police

The Metropolitan Police said the sentencing followed a 'comprehensive operation'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gang jailed for stealing £1 million jewellery from London’s Indian community

FOUR members of an organised crime network that stole more than £1 million worth of jewellery from Indian and South Asian families in London have been sentenced to a total of 17 years and one month in prison.

The Metropolitan Police said the sentencing followed a “comprehensive operation” that led to the imprisonment of Jerry O’Donnell, 33, Barney Maloney, Quey Adger, 23, and Patrick Ward, 43. All four were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to burglary.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fauja Singh

Singh did not possess a birth certificate, but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911.

Getty Images

Fauja Singh, 'world's oldest marathon runner', dies aged 114 in road accident

FAUJA SINGH, the Indian-born British national widely regarded as the world’s oldest distance runner, died in a road accident at the age of 114, his biographer said on Tuesday.

Singh, popularly known as the "Turbaned Tornado", was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in his native village of Bias in Punjab’s Jalandhar district on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

Trump will become the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

King Charles to host Donald Trump for state visit in September

KING CHARLES will host US president Donald Trump in September for a second state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The visit is scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 September.

Keep ReadingShow less
southend london plane crash

A plume of black smoke rises from an area near the runway after a small plane crash, as seen from inside a building at London Southend Airport on July 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Southend Airport closed after plane crash

LONDON Southend Airport in Essex has been closed until further notice after a small plane crashed at the airport on England’s south-east coast on Sunday, according to police.

In a post on X, London Southend Airport said all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled while emergency services, police, and air accident investigators are at the scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc