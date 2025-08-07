Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 4 per cent, monitors tariff impact

The central bank also forecast that the British economy would grow by 1.25 per cent this year, a slight improvement from its earlier estimate of 1 per cent.

Bank of England

Thursday’s rate reduction marked the BoE’s fifth cut since it began a rate-trimming cycle in August 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE BANK OF ENGLAND on Thursday reduced its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4 per cent, the lowest level in two and a half years, as it looked to support the UK economy amid continued concerns over US tariffs.

The central bank also forecast that the British economy would grow by 1.25 per cent this year, a slight improvement from its earlier estimate of 1 per cent.

"The direct impact of US tariffs is milder than feared but more general tariff-related uncertainty still weighs on sentiment," the BoE said in a statement.

In May, London and Washington reached an agreement to cut tariffs of more than 10 per cent imposed by US president Donald Trump on certain UK-made products imported by the US, especially vehicles.

Thursday’s rate reduction marked the BoE’s fifth cut since it began a rate-trimming cycle in August 2024.

"Interest rates are still on a downward path, but any future rate cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully," said BoE governor Andrew Bailey.

The BoE’s primary objective is to maintain the UK’s annual inflation rate at 2.0 per cent. However, the most recent data showed inflation had risen to an 18-month high in June.

The Consumer Prices Index climbed to 3.6 per cent, with motor fuel and food prices remaining elevated.

Weak economy

Official data showed the UK economy contracted for a second consecutive month in May, and unemployment reached a near four-year high of 4.7 per cent.

The contraction has been attributed in part to prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government raising UK business taxes from April. That same month, the country became subject to Trump’s 10 per cent baseline tariff on most goods.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves welcomed the BoE’s decision.

"This fifth interest rate cut since the election (win by Labour in July 2024) is welcome news, helping bring down the cost of mortgages and loans for families and businesses," she said in a statement.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, resisting political pressure from Trump to lower borrowing costs to stimulate the US economy.

Asked about tariffs, Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference, "We're still a ways away from seeing where things settle down."

The European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting, as eurozone inflation remains close to its two per cent target. However, economists have noted this could change depending on the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the euro area.

bank of englandinterest rate cutuk economyus tariffs

Related News

Asian businessman jailed over rape threats to flight attendant
News

Asian businessman jailed over rape threats to flight attendant

Rushanara Ali
News

Rushanara Ali faces growing calls to resign over tenant eviction row

Indian restaurant chain Dishoom gets major investment for expansion
Business

Indian restaurant chain Dishoom gets major investment for expansion

More For You

Modi-Trump-Getty
Donald Trump speaks with the press as he meets with Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

India exporters call Trump’s 50 per cent tariff a major setback

INDIAN exporters on Thursday warned that additional US tariffs could render many businesses "not viable" after president Donald Trump ordered a steep hike in levies on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

Stocks opened slightly lower, with the benchmark Nifty index falling 0.31 per cent after the initial 25 per cent US tariff came into effect. The levy is set to double to 50 per cent from August 28, following Trump’s order on Wednesday penalising India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra leaves after addressing a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

India's RBI holds rates as Trump imposes additional tariff

INDIA's central bank maintained its key interest rate at 5.50 per cent on Wednesday (6), as US president Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods from India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept steady the repurchase rate, the level at which it lends to commercial banks, after a unanimous vote by a six-member panel.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves said that measures in the last budget already targeted the wealthy.

Getty Images

Rachel Reeves says no to wealth tax amid growing calls

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves has indicated there will be no wealth tax, saying those with the “broadest shoulders” have already contributed through existing levies.

Reeves has faced calls from Labour MPs, unions, and former minister Anneliese Dodds to impose new taxes on the savings, investments and property of the wealthy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters

India, US continue trade talks as new tariffs take effect: Report

INDIA is holding trade discussions with the United States, an Indian government source said on Friday, a day after US president Donald Trump signed an order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Trump announced high import duties on several countries, including 35 per cent on goods from Canada, 50 per cent for Brazil, 20 per cent for Taiwan and 39 per cent for Switzerland, according to a presidential order.

Keep ReadingShow less
Car finance scandal Supreme Court

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry

iStock

Car finance scandal: Supreme Court verdict could unlock billions in compensation

Highlights

  • Supreme Court to deliver ruling at 4:35pm today on £44bn car finance mis-selling scandal
  • Judgment concerns hidden commissions paid to dealers without disclosure to buyers
  • Potential for billions in compensation claims if appeal court ruling is upheld
  • FCA expected to confirm next steps within six weeks
  • Lenders argue practices were lawful; Treasury warns of market impact

Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Landmark Car Finance Case

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry and trigger billions of pounds in compensation claims for mis-sold motor finance.

The judgment, expected at 4:35 pm Friday, will determine whether to uphold a Court of Appeal ruling from October, which found that undisclosed commissions paid by lenders to car dealers or brokers were unlawful.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us