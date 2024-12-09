  • Monday, December 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Bank of England official says interest rates are hurting economy

Dhingra called for policy changes to ease pressures on supply capacity, investment, and living standards.

Swati Dhingra, a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said borrowing costs remain too high, discouraging investment and weakening consumption.

By: Vivek Mishra

A BANK OF ENGLAND official has warned that high interest rates are negatively impacting the economy and living standards in the UK.

Swati Dhingra, a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said borrowing costs remain too high, discouraging investment and weakening consumption.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, she highlighted that businesses have been cutting investments due to rising financing costs and broader economic challenges.

“We’re really paying the price in terms of: consumption has been very weak, businesses have been telling us for months that they’ve reduced investment [because] of the broader macro outlook, as well as for the fact that it’s becoming more expensive to finance those investments,” she said.

Dhingra, who has consistently supported lower interest rates since joining the MPC in 2022, argued that the current rate of 4.75 per cent is restrictive and could hinder economic growth.

She called for policy changes to ease pressures on supply capacity, investment, and living standards.

Her comments come ahead of the Bank of England’s next meeting, where further rate cuts may be considered.

Related Stories
Business

Boohoo tightens security for senior executives after reports of surveillance
Business

Police investigate Boohoo executives’ corporate espionage claims
UK

Jaidev Janardana drives Zopa’s growth with £68m investment
Business

Madhya Pradesh’s ‘resources and prime location’ draw UK interest
Business

India’s central bank holds rates at 6.50 per cent despite slowing growth
UK

Former Boohoo boss cites stalking and espionage in resignation
Business

Pakistan International Airlines eyes UK flights as EU ban is lifted
UK

Asda secures £155m loan to manage debt repayments
Business

Port Talbot closure drives Tata Steel UK to £1.1 bn annual loss
Business

India’s GDP growth cools to lowest in seven quarters
HEADLINE STORY

Vodafone and Three merger gets approval
Business

Sri Lanka slashes interest rates as government finalises $12.55bn debt restructure
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Swati Dhingra Bank of England official says interest rates are hurting economy
Boohoo Boohoo tightens security for senior executives after reports of surveillance
Police Trust in police handling of violence against women remains low:…
Tan Dhesi Tan Dhesi elected chair of Defence Select Committee
Jay-Z, Diddy Jay-Z, Diddy accused of raping 13-year-old in updated civil suit
Palmer Chelsea Chelsea come from behind to beat Tottenham 4-3 and go…