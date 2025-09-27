Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dhingra urges quicker BoE rate cuts as inflation pressures ease

“The effects of the shocks driving the UK’s current high inflation relative to Europe will fade, and thus, we should not be overly cautious about cutting interest rates,” Dhingra wrote in a column.

Swati Dhingra

Dhingra was one of two members of the nine-member MPC who voted this month to cut the Bank of England’s benchmark Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BANK OF ENGLAND Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra said Britain’s high inflation is expected to ease and the central bank should move faster in reducing borrowing costs.

“The effects of the shocks driving the UK’s current high inflation relative to Europe will fade, and thus, we should not be overly cautious about cutting interest rates,” Dhingra wrote in a column for The Times on Friday.

Dhingra was one of two members of the nine-member MPC who voted this month to cut the Bank of England’s benchmark Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points. The other seven members opted to keep rates unchanged at 4 per cent.

“The difference in inflation between the UK and our continental neighbours can be largely explained by administered prices and global commodity shocks. These should pass,” she said.

“We can afford to cut rates further and not put additional strain on economic growth without threatening the inflation target,” she added.

Britain recorded the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven economies at 3.8 per cent in August. The Bank of England expects inflation to peak at 4 per cent in September before returning to its 2 per cent target in spring 2027.

At the same time, there are signs of weakness in Britain’s labour market as employers slow hiring.

Dhingra has regularly supported rate cuts, in contrast with many MPC members. Fellow member Megan Greene said on Wednesday that inflation risks may prove stronger than the Bank has forecast, warranting caution on rate cuts.

Governor Andrew Bailey also said that borrowing costs are likely to fall but the timing and scale would depend on inflation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

bank of englandswati dhingrauk inflationinterest rates

Related News

Pakistan Airlines
Business

Pakistan Airlines to resume UK flights after five-year ban

Satya Nadella backs £30bn Microsoft push in UK
Business

Satya Nadella backs £30bn Microsoft push in UK

Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull, Britain
Business

Government steps in as JLR cyber attack stalls output

More For You

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market
Nara Lokesh
Nara Lokesh

Andhra minister urges UK investors as India looks beyond US tech market

THE punitive 50 per cent tariffs plus annual $100,000 (£74,100) H-1B visa charges for IT workers from India imposed by US president Donald Trump offer an opportunity for the country to find new markets, an influential minister from India said at a business summit in London last week.

Nara Lokesh is minister for information technology in Andhra Pradesh and the son of the south Indian state’s chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party helped give Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a governing majority in the Indian parliament.

Keep ReadingShow less
Why psychological safety matters in today’s workplaces

Satya Nadella put empathy at the core of Microsoft’s revival, transforming the company into one of the world’s most admired corporations

Why psychological safety matters in today’s workplaces

PSYCHOLOGICAL safety is a term that may ring a bell for most people and even if it did, few understand what it means – yet embracing the concept in workplaces brings benefits and leads to improved outcomes.

A week-long initiative by Pearn Kandola – which works with organisations on diversity, equity and inclusion – aims to raise awareness and bust misconceptions about the concept.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

A narrow focus on gender or black–white dynamics leaves Asian professionals overlooked in workplace diversity debates

‘Silence becomes a survival tactic in toxic work cultures’

ACROSS the UK, US, and Europe, we are seeing a political and corporate pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Critics dismiss them as “identity politics” or as costly distractions. Some of this critique has validity – too many programmes have been tokenistic, more about slogans than substance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labubu

Officials are concerned that unsuspecting parents could buy unsafe counterfeits as gifts

Getty Images

Parents warned ahead of Christmas as fake Labubu dolls make up 90% of £3.5m toy seizures

Highlights

  • Counterfeit Labubu dolls account for most seized fake toys worth £3.5m
  • Three-quarters failed safety tests, including toxic chemicals and choking hazards
  • Authorities warn parents ahead of Christmas shopping rush

Counterfeit crisis at UK border

Authorities have revealed that fake Labubu dolls make up 90% of the £3.5 million worth of counterfeit toys intercepted at the UK border this year. Out of 259,000 counterfeit items seized, around 236,000 were fake versions of the popular monster character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) warned that three-quarters of the seized toys failed critical safety tests, with some containing banned chemicals linked to cancer and others posing choking risks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

Award winners at the Migrant Leaders gala dinner in London

Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

BUSINESS leaders and mentors attended the first gala dinner of Migrant Leaders, a UK-based migrant charity, earlier this month.

Founded in 2017, it provides free mentoring, work experience, skills workshops and networking opportunities for young people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us