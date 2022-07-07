Brad Pitt on suffering from face-blindness disorder, says people think he is being ‘egotistical’ and ‘conceited’ as he doesn’t remember them

Brad Pitt (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

By: Mohnish Singh

Brad Pitt, one of the biggest stars in the world, recently admitted in an interview with GQ that he believes he is suffering from prosopagnosia, a rare disorder that causes people not to recognize faces.

Pitt, 58, has not been formally diagnosed with the condition, but the actor suspects that his condition dates back to 2013.

Speaking with Esquire back in 2013, Pitt had said, “So many people hate me because they think I am disrespecting them. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.”

The actor further revealed that it “pissed more people off” when he tried coping with his struggles at one point. “You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’

“But it’s a mystery to me, man. I can’t grasp a face and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view,” he said.

He even told GQ that nobody believes him and he wants to meet another person who also experiences the condition. “Nobody believes me! I wanna meet another,” he said.

According to the NHS, the disorder is usually present at birth and will affect sufferers for most of their lives. Face blindness is thought to be caused by “abnormalities, impairment, or damage” in the fusiform gyrus area of the brain. The region “plays important roles in object and face recognition,” per ScienceDirect.

It is not caused by memory loss, blindness, or a learning disability, although it can be more common in those with autism compared to the general population.

Several studies have shown that one in every 50 persons has some form of prosopagnosia.

Brad Pitt has not undergone any testing to confirm the disorder. But when he does, it will likely involve testing his ability to recognize faces, which includes being shown a set of faces and later being asked to remember them along with being asked to judge a person’s age, gender, or emotional expression.

