  Friday, February 24, 2023
Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Boney Kapoor & Sridevi

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, on the occasion of actor Sridevi’s fifth death anniversary, dropped some unseen pictures with her.

Taking to Instagram, Boney shared a throwback picture which he captioned, “My first picture …… 1984.”

In the monochrome picture, Sridevi and Boney could be seen smiling.

Soon after Boney shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and emotional messages.

A fan wrote, “You are so sweet. You are both wonderful. Boneyji, be strong… ”

 

The filmmaker shared another picture in which Sridevi could be seen kissing him on his cheeks.

“Just expressing,” he captioned the post.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she is known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’ and ‘English Vinglish’, among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

