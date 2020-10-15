Murtuza Iqbal







Sequels are nothing new in Bollywood. Filmmakers love to make their movies as a franchise and sometimes makers end their movies with a cliffhanger, so moviegoers can already get excited about the sequel.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood films that ended with a cliffhanger…

Phir Hera Pheri







In the last scene of Phir Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar is trying to throw away a set of expensive antique guns in a river and Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal try to call him, so he doesn’t throw the guns. The movie ended with a hint of the third installment. Later Hera Pheri 3, was announced with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, but the film was shelved. Reportedly, the third installment will now be made with the original cast, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Chandni Chowk To China







One more Akshay Kumar starrer ended with a cliffhanger. We are talking about Chandni Chowk To China. In the end, we are shown that some people from Africa have to come to Akshay to ask for help. The sequel was supposed to be titled as Chandni Chowk To Africa. But the makers decided to drop the idea of a sequel after the disaster response Chandni Chowk To China received.

Go Goa Gone







Go Goa Gone, a zombie-comedy, was surely something new for the Indian audiences. The movie had received a great response and it ended with a hint of a sequel. The sequel has been announced a couple of times, but it has not yet started rolling. Let’s hope that soon Go Goa Gone 2 is made.

Jagga Jasoos

Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif failed to make a mark at the box office. But the movie ended with a cliffhanger and in the last scene, the makers introduced us to a character played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, later the sequel was shelved.

Stree

One sequel we all have been waiting for eagerly is Stree 2. The movie ended with a revelation that Shraddha Kapoor’s character was also a witch. Even before the film released, the makers had announced that it will be a franchise. But they have not yet officially announced when Stree 2 will go on the floors.





