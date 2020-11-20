Bollywood films in which the villain stole the show from the hero

Murtuza Iqbal







When we watch a movie, we are mainly impressed with the hero of the film. But, in a few films, it’s not the hero but the villain that grabs our attention the most and it’s because the actors have performed really well.

Today, let’s look at the list of films in which the villain stole the show from the hero…

Amjad Khan – Gabbar (Sholay)







There’s no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra were excellent in Sholay. But the way Amjad Khan played the character of Gabbar in the film, he surely stole the show from our heroes. We can’t forget the way he laughed in the movie and mouthed the dialogue, ‘Kitne aadmi the…’

Amrish Puri – Mogambo (Mr. India)







Anil Kapoor was amazing as Mr. India, and Sridevi undoubtedly made us laugh out loud with her performance in the film. But, it was Amrish Puri’s villainous act that we remember the most from the movie. We all remember his cunning smile and the way he said, ‘Mogambo, khush hua!’.

John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan (Dhoom franchise)







Abhishek Bachchan gave a fantastic performance as A.C.P Jai Dixit in Dhoom, Dhoom 2, and Dhoom 3. He was the good guy who is behind the robbers. But our antagonists in the Dhoom franchise, John, Hrithik, and Aamir were more stylish and surely grabbed the attention.

Sanjay Dutt – Kancha Cheena (Agneepath)

Karan Malhotra presented Sanjay Dutt in a never seen before avatar as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath. While Dutt’s look in the film was quite scary, his performance was awesome, and he surely stole the show from Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer Singh – Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was clearly about good vs evil. Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of Maharawal Ratan Singh, the good king, and Ranveer Singh played the role of Alauddin Khilji, the evil king. While Shahid was fantastic in the movie, Ranveer’s negative performance stood out, and after watching the movie, everyone couldn’t stop praising the latter.

Saif Ali Khan – Udaybhan Singh Rathore (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the negative role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He played the character of Udaybhan Singh Rathore and gave an excellent performance in the movie. While Ajay Devgn was amazing in the film, it was Saif’s performance that had grabbed all the limelight.





