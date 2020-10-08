Bollywood films in which the Indian Air Force played a pivotal part in the storyline

Today, India is celebrating Air Force Day. Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October 1932 which means today it is the 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.







In Bollywood, we have seen movies where the protagonist played the role of an Air Force pilot protecting the country. So, today, let’s look at the list of films in which the Indian Air Force played a pivotal part in the storyline.

Sangam







1964 release Sangam starring Vyjayanthimala, Raj Kapoor, and Rajendra Kumar has to be the first one on the list. Raj Kapoor played the role of an IAF (Indian Air Force) pilot in the film who is assigned a mission in Kashmir to deliver items to soldiers fighting there. While Sangam was a love triangle, the Indian Air Force was surely an important element in the film.

Agnipankh







In 2004, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rahul Dev, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Shamita Shetty, and Divya Dutta starred in a movie titled Agnipankh. The film totally revolved around Indian Air Force pilots and was promoted as a tribute to IAF (Indian Air Force). Unfortunately, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara is an eternal love story. But we are sure everyone would remember that Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot named Veer Pratap Singh and to visit Pakistan and meet Zaara, he had to leave his job. Well, SRK surely looked dapper in the Indian Air Force pilot uniform.

Mausam

Mausam was also a love story and Shahid Kapoor played the role of an IAF (Indian Air Force) pilot in the movie. The 1999 Kargil War was one of the incidents that have been showcased in the film and Shahid’s character gets injured during the war.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic on Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The movie released in August this year on Netflix. It showcased the journey of Gunjan who tries to make a mark in a field that was ruled by men. She was the first woman IAF (Indian Air Force) pilot to enter the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.





