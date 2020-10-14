Bollywood filmmakers who impressed us with their web series on the OTT platforms

Murtuza Iqbal







OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and others have been growing rapidly. Especially, during this pandemic, we have seen many movies that have been released on the OTT platforms, and many actors have made their digital debut.

But, not just actors, OTT platforms have also attracted filmmakers. So, today let’s look at the list of filmmakers who have impressed us with their web series on the OTT platforms…

Zoya Akhtar (Made In Heaven)







Zoya Akhtar made her digital debut with Netflix’s anthology Lust Stories. However, the first web series that’s she directed was Made In Heaven. Zoya directed two episodes of the series and impressed one and all. We are now waiting for season two of Made In Heaven.

Pradeep Sarkar (Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala)







After impressing us with his direction in films like Parineeta and Mardaani, Pradeep Sarkar made his digital debut with Zee5/Alt Balaji’s Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. The web series starred two television biggies like Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi and it got a great response.

Ken Ghosh (Dev DD, Haq Se, Abhay)







After directing films like Ishq Vishk, Fida, and Chance Pe Dance, Ken Ghosh turned his ways towards web series. He has directed web series like Dev DD, Haq Se, and Abhay. Audiences have been waiting for season two of Dev DD and Haq Se.

Deepa Mehta (Leila)

Deepa Mehta is known for her films like Fire, Earth, Water, Midnight’s Children, and others. She directed Netflix’s series Leila starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role. It is one of the best web series on the OTT platforms.

Hansal Mehta (Scam 1992)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta made his digital debut with the recently released web series Scam 1992. The series is streaming on Sony Liv and has received a positive response. It is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.





