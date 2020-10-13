Bollywood actors who have featured in international TV series

Bollywood actors don’t just have a fan following in India but they are quite famous internationally as well. We have seen many actors who have featured in Hollywood films, but we also have actors who have made a mark on the small screen internationally.







So, today let’s look at the list of actors who have featured in international TV series…

Priyanka Chopra







We have to start the list with Priyanka Chopra. She is undoubtedly one of the first A-list actresses to venture into international television series. While many actresses have earlier featured in Hollywood movies, PeeCee started her international career with American TV series Quantico.

Shabana Azmi







Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has ruled the silver screens for many years with her amazing performances. She has featured in multiple international TV shows like Banglatown Banquet (BBC Two), Capital (BBC One), and Next of Kin (ITV).

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is known for starring in the Hollywood film, Slumdog Millionaire. But the actor was also a part of the American TV series 24 in which he played a fictional character named President Omar Hassan. Later, he adapted the series for Indian Television.

Anupam Kher

Not one or two, Anupam Kher has starred in multiple TV series internationally. He has done TV shows like ER, Sense8, The Indian Detective, Mrs. Wilson, and New Amsterdam.

Tabu / Ishaan Khatter

Tabu has been in the Hindi film industry for more than 25 years. In 2006, she starred in the Indian-American film The Namesake which was directed by Mira Nair. And this year, she made her television debut with Mira Nair’s international series A Suitable Boy which aired on BBC One. The mini-series also featured Ishaan Khatter. He was seen romancing Tabu in it.





