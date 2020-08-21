Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Kanika Kapoor

This year, Kanika Kapoor has been in the news for being tested positive for COVID-19. However, the singer fought with the virus and won. She is hale and hearty right now and today celebrates her 42nd birthday.

Kanika started her Bollywood career in 2014 and in these six years, she has sung some amazing songs. So, today on her birthday let’s look at the list of top 5 songs sung by the singer…

Baby Doll

Kanika Kapoor became a household name with her first song itself. The track Baby Doll from the movie Ragini MMS 2 was a chartbuster when it released and to date it is loved by the audiences. Kanika won Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her amazing voice in the song. Her voice perfectly gelled with Sunny Leone’s thumkas.

Lovely

After Baby Doll, there was no looking back for Kanika. She did playback for Deepika Padukone in the film Happy New Year. Kanika sang the track Lovely and well, once again a song sung by her went on to become a chartbuster.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

After the super success of Baby Doll, Kanika Kapoor collaborated with Meet Bros for the song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, the song was undoubtedly one of the best elements of the film Roy.

Da Da Dasse

While Kanika’s voice has always impressed us in dance numbers, she has also sung songs that had a dramatic backdrop. The song Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab was something quite different from what we would expect from Kanika, but well, her voice once again stole our hearts.

Luv Letter

In 2016, Kanika once again collaborated with Meet Bros and this time did playback for the gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari. Though the film The Legend of Michael Mishra failed to impress the critics and audiences, the track Luv Letter was a chartbuster, and of course, Kanika’s voice was one of the highlights of the song.