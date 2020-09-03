Birthday Special: Top 5 performances of Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi started his career in 2002 and then there was no looking back for him. In these 18 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has proved his mettle as an actor. Not just in Bollywood, Vivek has also made a mark, down South.

Today, on his 44th birthday, let’s look at the list of top five performances of Vivek Oberoi…

Company

His debut film Company has to be on the list. Vivek impressed everyone with his performance in the movie as Chandu who aims to make it big in the underworld. He won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.

Saathiya

Company released in 2002, and in the same year, Vivek went on to prove his versatility by starring in a romantic-drama like Saathiya. Paired opposite Rani Mukerji, the actor was damn good in his role and received a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

In 2007, Vivek Oberoi starred in Apoorva Lakhia’s Shootout at Lokhandwala. He played the role of gangster Maya Dolas and gave a fantastic performance in the movie. It is clearly one of the best performances of his career.

Krrish 3

Vivek Oberoi played the role of an antagonist in Krrish 3. His character Kaal was something totally different from what he had done previously. The actor’s performance was appreciated by everyone and he was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Inside Edge

After his stint in Bollywood, Vivek turned his ways towards the OTT platform and made his digital debut with the series Inside Edge. His character had grey shades and once again he impressed his fans with his performance in it.