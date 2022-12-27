Bhumi Pednekar on pay disparity in Bollywood: ‘I may be appreciated for my work but will not be paid as close to what my male counterpart is being paid’

Pednekar was in a round table conference with Alaya F, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

2022 turned out to be a great year for actress Bhumi Pednekar. She started the year with the release of her much-talked-about film Badhaai Do, which garnered critical acclaim from various quarters. The LGBTQ+ community also showered praises on the film for their dignified portrayal. Her next releases included Raksha Bandhan and Govinda Naam Mera, which garnered her rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

While a lot of exciting opportunities are coming her way, Pednekar recently opened up about the long-debated pay disparity in Bollywood. During an interview, she said that female actors are paid as low as one percent of the fee that their male counterparts receive for the same project.

Pednekar was in a round table conference with Alaya F, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Talking about pay disparity, she said, “I could have as many Rs 100 or 200 crore films as my male costar. I may be appreciated for my work but it’s a norm that I will not be paid as close to what he is being paid. And it won’t change with us fighting. It has to happen from every aspect.”

She further added, “The disparity was also in the west but the men there stood up for women. They said either they will take a pay cut or get them the same remuneration. And while I don’t want anyone to stand up for me, there has to be empathy. One needs to acknowledge the issue.”

The actress continued, “If the budget is ₹125 crore, the males get a good two-digit figure but then they want me to be thankful. You have come to me because I add a certain amount of credibility but they always make it sound like an opportunity.”

