Arbaaz Khan opens up about Salim-Javed documentary Angry Young Men

Arbaaz Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is psyched up about the forthcoming documentary which chronicles his father Salim Khan and his writing partner Javed Akhtar’s eventful career as Indian cinema’s most popular screenwriting duo.

Titled Angry Young Men, the documentary has the writers’ children – superstar Salman Khan, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer-director Zoya Akhtar – as producers. Once ready, the documentary will have its premiere on Netflix.

“Initially, I had thought of doing it as a personal thing for my father, for our family. I had never thought of putting it out there. I wanted to make it for our future generation so that they come to know what their grandfather was all about. I wanted to shoot a private docudrama on him,” Arbaaz told a newswire.

The actor said the project on the duo, known as Salim-Javed, took a bigger shape when Farhan, Zoya and Salman started discussing it. The documentary will be produced as a joint venture under three banners – Salman’s Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Films.

Arbaaz said that the documentary will take an in-depth look at the work of Salim-Javed, piecing together the professional rise and the personal bond between the two as they revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s with films like Zanjeer (1973), Sholay (1975) and Deewar (1975).

“These two gentlemen will be interviewed. Their lives, work, and experiences will be spoken about. Some of the people who have worked with them will also be interviewed. Their movies and scenes will be discussed. This is something that’s great for the archives. Salim-Javed have done such great work over the years. Documenting their lives and careers would be a wonderful thing. It’ll be for posterity, not just for our family but for film lovers.”

Angry Young Men will be directed by Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008), Ishqiya (2010), Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Kahaani (2012).