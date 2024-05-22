  • Wednesday, May 22, 2024
AR Rahman says his mom wrapped Oscars, Grammys in towel: ‘She thought it was gold’

Rahman has bagged two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for the Danny Boyle directorial film Slumdog Millionaire.

AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Multiple award-winning music composer AR Rahman, who has two Oscars to his name, was recently asked where he keeps all his awards, and he shared that his mother would keep his international awards wrapped in a towel.

In a conversation with Film Companion, the composer shared that his late mother, Kareema Begum, stored all awards because she thought they were made of gold.

“I have kept the international awards in Dubai because it was wrapped in a towel. My mom wrapped it in a towel. She thought it was gold. So after she passed away, I went to her room, took them out and I gave it to the Dubai Firdaus studio. It’s in the Firdaus studio in a nice showcase,” Rahman said.

Rahman has bagged two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for the Danny Boyle directorial film Slumdog Millionaire. He won awards for the song ‘Jai Ho’, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and written by Gulzar. Besides the international accolades, Rahman has also won six national awards and more than 32 Filmfare awards.

The music composer also revealed in the same interview that he keeps the Indian awards in a special room. “Some of them haven’t come to me. I think some of the directors have kept them like a souvenir,” he added.

Rahman recently teamed up with Imtiaz Ali for his film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles and is available to stream on Netflix.

