Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 303,720
Total Cases 26,752,447
Today's Fatalities 4,454
Today's Cases 222,315
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 303,720
Total Cases 26,752,447
Today's Fatalities 4,454
Today's Cases 222,315

AR Rahman reveals veteran singer P Susheela wants him to make her biopic


AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has revealed that veteran playback singer P Susheela wants him to make a biopic on her life. Rahman revealed this during a Twitter Spaces session held on Sunday.

The celebrated music composer was part of the session to promote his maiden production venture, 99 Songs (2021), which is now streaming on streaming media giant Netflix following its theatrical release on April 16.

During the session, when Rahman was asked about the most moving feedback he has got for 99 Songs, he said, “I was talking to the great south Indian singer P Susheela ma yesterday (on Saturday), and I asked her if she had watched 99 Songs. I told her that it is out on Netflix, and she asked me what’s that. Later, her brother, who was with her spoke to me and I told him to show her the Telugu version of our film on OTT. After watching, she called back and said, ‘This is very good’. And then she added, ‘I want my story to be made this way, will you help it?’ That was epic. She is one of the legends and she has sung so many thousands of songs and has been there for seven generations. And she is one of my favourite singers and seeing someone from that generation responding to my film that way was lovely.”

99 Songs marks the acting debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy makes his directorial debut with the film. Besides Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, the film also features Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, and Warina Hussain in important roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.








Most Popular

Gill focussed on playing sessions on his first UK tour

Ranveer Singh approached to play Ravana in magnum opus Sita

Mrunal Thakur reacts to the deferment of her next Toofaan

FIFA 'open to everything' including World Cup every two years

India's Mylab says can ramp up Covid-19 test production to 100m units per week



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×