AR Rahman reveals veteran singer P Susheela wants him to make her biopic

By: Mohnish Singh

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has revealed that veteran playback singer P Susheela wants him to make a biopic on her life. Rahman revealed this during a Twitter Spaces session held on Sunday.

The celebrated music composer was part of the session to promote his maiden production venture, 99 Songs (2021), which is now streaming on streaming media giant Netflix following its theatrical release on April 16.

During the session, when Rahman was asked about the most moving feedback he has got for 99 Songs, he said, “I was talking to the great south Indian singer P Susheela ma yesterday (on Saturday), and I asked her if she had watched 99 Songs. I told her that it is out on Netflix, and she asked me what’s that. Later, her brother, who was with her spoke to me and I told him to show her the Telugu version of our film on OTT. After watching, she called back and said, ‘This is very good’. And then she added, ‘I want my story to be made this way, will you help it?’ That was epic. She is one of the legends and she has sung so many thousands of songs and has been there for seven generations. And she is one of my favourite singers and seeing someone from that generation responding to my film that way was lovely.”

99 Songs marks the acting debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy makes his directorial debut with the film. Besides Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, the film also features Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, and Warina Hussain in important roles.

