Anupam Kher completes 37 years in the industry, recreates an iconic scene from Saaransh

Anupam Kher (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Anupam Kher started his career with Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh which released in 1984. At the age of 29, the actor portrayed the character of an old man who is in his 60s.

Today, Saaransh completes 37 years of its release, and Anupam Kher took to Twitter to revisit the film. He shared a video in which he recreated an iconic scene of the film.

The actor tweeted, “आज मेरी पहली फ़िल्म सारांश को रिलीज़ हुए 37 साल हो गए।जब मैंने ये video record करना शुरू किया, मै आप सब का शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता था!। पर देखिए बात कहाँ से कहाँ पहुँच गई।ये है सारांश का प्रभाव।मेरे करियर पर मेरी ज़िंदगी पर! धन्यवाद भट्ट साहब और @rajshri ! आप सबको bhi शत शत नमन। (Today it has been 37 years since my first film Saaransh was released. When I started recording this video, I wanted to thank you all! But look at where the point has reached. This is the effect of the Saaransh on my career is on my life! Thank you Bhatt sir and @rajshri !).

आज मेरी पहली फ़िल्म सारांश को रिलीज़ हुए 37 साल हो गए।जब मैंने ये video record करना शुरू किया, मै आप सब का शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता था!। पर देखिए बात कहाँ से कहाँ पहुँच गई।ये है सारांश का प्रभाव।मेरे करियर पर मेरी ज़िंदगी पर! धन्यवाद भट्ट साहब और @rajshri! आप सबको bhi शत शत नमन।🙏 pic.twitter.com/otxxTGkF3P — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2021

For Saaransh, Kher won Filmfare Award for Best Actor and it is still considered to be one of the best performances of his career.

In these 37 years, Anupam Kher has worked in many successful films like Ram Lakhan, Daddy, Lamhe, Dil, Saudagar, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, and others.