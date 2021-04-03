Anthology series Kaali Peeli Tales wraps up shoot

By: Mohnish Singh







MadMidaas Films has wrapped up the shoot of their anthology film series Kaali Peeli Tales, which comprises six different stories imbued with different emotions.

The upcoming series boasts of several prominent names on its ensemble cast, including Vinay Pathak, Soni Razdan, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharib Hashmi, Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sadia Siddiqui, and Tanmay Dhananya amongst others.

Kaali Peeli Tales captures the essence of love, relationships, and life in Mumbai and covers complex themes, ranging from infidelity, open marriage, homosexuality, commitment phobia, divorce to many others.







Unlike other anthology films and web-shows, all six stories of Kaali Peeli Tales have been written and directed by Adeeb Rais. Rais has previously helmed award-winning short films like Aunty Ji, starring Shabana Azmi, Baatein, starring Supriya Pilgaonkar, and a web series called Yeh Crazy Dil, starring Zoa Morani and Lilette Dubey.

Talking about Kaali Peeli Tales, Rais says, “Each film has come from a very special place of my heart and has something unique to say. We have not shied away from bringing few important topics and showcasing some rather complex relationships through the films. Each of the films ends in an iconic Mumbai black and yellow taxi and that is a metaphor for the journey of life, which works as a common thread between each of the six films. Within the anthology, we have covered a gamut of emotions and showcased a mix of both relatable and slightly off-beat characters. There is something for everyone to take home from this series.”

When asked about the impressive line of up actors, he adds, “Honestly, each of them is an actor I personally love and admire and wished to work with. The fact that they have a huge following is just an add on. I have a personal equation with each of them and what connected them to the project was the purity in my intention behind telling each of the stories. They have all been very kind, supportive and I couldn’t feel more grateful. I can also vouch each of their fans is going to be very happy and satisfied with their performances. Figuring dates and logistics were a bit tricky at times, but eventually, things fell into place and it all feels really worth it. I’m currently enjoying my last leg of post-production and really excited to share our baby with the rest of the world. It’s purely all heart.”











