Amit Sadh on life, motorcycles and new beginnings

The actor explores the healing power of motorcycling in his new YouTube series

Amit Sadh is deeply connected to the open road and charts that compelling journey in his recently launched YouTube series Motorcycle Saved My Life

By: Mohnish Singh

Passion, dedication and hard work have been driving forces for Amit Sadh during his successful career across multiple platforms.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the actor is deeply connected to the open road and charts that compelling journey in his recently launched YouTube series Motorcycle Saved My Life.

He offers an intimate glimpse into his personal journey of how a motorcycle became his lifeline, escape and salvation during a scenic 30-day journey from Mumbai to Leh. He hopes to cover the whole of India in a future series.

Eastern Eye caught up with Sadh to speak about his inspiration behind the first series, the transformative power of motorcycles, and his exhilarating adventures. The popular star also opened up about the importance of gratitude, his pillars of strength, biggest creative inspirations and the achievement he is most proud of.

What is your YouTube series, Motorcycle Saved My Life, all about?

As the name suggests, it’s about a motorcycling adventure and how it’s a big part of my life and so many other people’s lives around the world. I have been doing a lot of adventure travels and felt I should document and share that with the world. So, this is just our first step.

When did you conceive the series?

I’ve been trying to do something with motorcycles for a long time. I’ve been riding for 25 years. For the past 10 years, I used to think a lot about a motorcycling adventure. Then we realised, ‘Don’t think so much. Just go and document it.’ So, we embarked on the journey and documented it. We’ll just continue doing that and get better at storytelling, being more truthful, and bringing a more intimate experience for the viewers.

Do you remember the first bike you rode and then bought?

Oh, yes. It was a Bullet. I started riding when I was 12 or 13 years, which is not a great example. The first bike I bought was an Enfield Lightning, which was about, I think, 545 cc.

How did this adventurous journey change you as a person?

Not just this, but every time you go on an adventure, it changes you. Every time you sit on a bike, you go somewhere; every mountain you climb or any exploration you do, it changes you. It kind of shows who you are and allows you to bring a positive change. There are a lot of emotions, reconciliations, understanding, healing, fun, adventure and growth because you are meeting different people and terrains. Nature and experiences affect you. I just feel it’s a gift. Travel is the best form of education, in my opinion.

Why is that?

Travel teaches you the power of solidarity and community building. If you travel across India, you would be amazed to see the biodiversity of this country. It’s just such a great gift. The fauna, flora and people of this country change every 50 kilometres.

Do you have any message for those who say they don’t get enough time to travel?

I don’t think anybody is so busy. You have to take some time out for your passions and hobbies. My only message is that I’m very proud of those working hard and following their dreams. We all are the same. Do what makes you happy.

You have had a successful acting career. Do you pat yourself on the back for coming such a long way?

(Laughs). I think now I have started patting myself on the back. That’s important, actually. What happens at times is that we focus too much on what we could not achieve rather than what we have achieved and how far we have come. It’s important to thank those who helped you in your journey and, at the same time, thank yourself also; to sit for a second and appreciate all the good that has happened. I’m very grateful for where I’ve reached. I’m happy. And, of course, there’s tomorrow. We keep marching forward, keep becoming better.

Is there any particular person that changed your life or really helped you?

I would like to thank my team. Ramesh (Sharma) dada has been doing my make-up since Kai Po Che (2013). There is Imran bhai who met me some 20 years ago as a driver. Now he is a co-producer on Motorcycle Saved My Life. Then, Ravi, my cook, who I met around 12-15 years ago. Today, if I feel low, he will say, “Bro, don’t fret. Everything is going to be alright.” I’m very, very thankful to my team. They are my family.

Were there any actors who inspired you?

Actually, my exposure to cinema began only after I joined the industry, because I had not seen many films or TV shows while growing up. Once I got into the industry, there were many actors who inspired me. In India – Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Shah Rukh Khan, and Irrfan Khan – the list goes on. And then there is, of course, world cinema – Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

What about filmmakers?

In terms of directors, Martin Scorsese. In India, there is Anurag Kashyap. There was a time when he revolutionised Indian cinema. So, there’s so much inspiration every day. That’s the beauty of being an artist. You can just keep learning, growing and getting inspired.

Has there been any particular moment or achievement in your journey that you are really proud of?

I don’t give much importance to ‘proud moments,’ rather I believe in ‘happy moments.’ I’m happy, healthy and working – that’s my moment. Yes, life is tough. We go through our emotional struggles every day. Life is not easy, for sure. I’m proud I have this attitude to not give up; that I stand on my feet again if I fall.

You worked in television, films and web series. How do you see the Indian industry evolving in the next few years, especially with the rise of digital platforms?

It’s evolving. Why in 10 years? It’s evolving every 10 days. Something exciting is happening. India is such a talented country, and I am glad that people are getting opportunities. New people are coming (into the industry). Everybody is getting a chance and an opportunity. That is something that makes me very happy.

What’s your life motto?

Live life to the fullest.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have two movies in the pipeline, which are coming out this year. Hopefully, we can announce them soon. The first one is called Pune Highway. And the second is Main, which is about an encounter specialist. Both these films are ready, and, hopefully, they’ll come out soon.

