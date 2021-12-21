Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,007
Total Cases 34,752,164
Today's Fatalities 453
Today's Cases 5,326
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,007
Total Cases 34,752,164
Today's Fatalities 453
Today's Cases 5,326

Entertainment

Amar Chotai enters the Bollywood scene with his single Bisrat Naahi Maa

Amar Chotai (Photo credit: Lander PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amar Chotai has proven to excel within his musicianship throughout his career and has tapped into a range of musical genres and sounds.

Having experimented and performed, Amar’s most recent endeavor is finding musical solidarity within Bollywood music. An area that reflects his roots, and one that Amar feels most at home with. Amar’s humble and spiritual individualism reflects through his mission to heal his listeners through his lyrics, as well as the message he provides for consumers to reflect, an insight so very selfless and inspiring.

Accompanying Amar’s new musical route is his single Bisrat Naahi Maa, (Mother, you cannot be forgotten). During Amar’s teenage years, he tragically lost his mother, his mother was his first life and musical teacher. Before her passing, he made a solemn promise to her that he would leave no stone unturned in attempting to achieve excellence in the fields of music and medicine, which encompassed her dreams for him. The track is a beautiful, humble, and heartfelt dedication to his mother.

It is hopeful that this song, (as well as Amar’s honest and heart-warming story), shall touch and aid the healing process of many people who have suffered a loss in their lives, especially during the turbulent Covid pandemic.

Through immense dedication, hard work, motivation, and self-discipline, Amar has walked along an arduous and unique path to become an accomplished singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, recording artist, and performer, as well as a Consultant in Interventional Neuroradiology, specialising in the complex treatment of vascular (blood vessels) conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord.

Although both professions appear very different on the surface, there are in fact multiple similarities, such as working/performing under high pressure, expression through art, and most notably healing. With regards to the latter, he feels blessed and extremely fortunate to be able to perform two professions, with such profound healing capacities.

Amar’s musical style has been significantly influenced by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mohammed Rafi, Sonu Nigam, and Arijit Singh, amongst others. He is managed by Mario Anastasiades (Rise Records), and together they released two successful Latin pop tracks in the Summer of 2018: Nunca Digas Adios and Senorita, the latter reaching No.1 in the UK Latin Pop Chart.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad postponed to May 2022
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika to arrive on February 25
Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh wraps up filming Chhatriwali
Entertainment
Saqib Saleem’s Crackdown 2 goes before cameras
Entertainment
12 Months. 10 Cities. 1 Suitcase. Meet the 34-year-old NRI singer-songwriter who underwent an inspiring…
Entertainment
Probe agency summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case
INTERVIEWS
“My experience working on The Resident has been nothing short of a dream,”…
Entertainment
Raj Kundra: Never been involved in production, distribution of pornography
Entertainment
Tusshar Kapoor to reveal his journey to fatherhood in upcoming book Bachelor Dad
Entertainment
Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday to premiere on Amazon…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra: The Matrix Resurrections is led by formidable female characters
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli to present Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad postponed to May 2022
Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika to arrive on February 25
Rakul Preet Singh wraps up filming Chhatriwali
Saqib Saleem’s Crackdown 2 goes before cameras
Amar Chotai enters the Bollywood scene with his single Bisrat…
SBI UK bats for energy-efficient real estate
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE