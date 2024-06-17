  • Monday, June 17, 2024
Alia Bhatt turns author with children’s picture book

Ed Finds A Home is the first in the series inspired by her kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma.

Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress-producer Alia Bhatt on Sunday announced she had turned author with The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home, a children’s picture book.

The actress, who shares 19-month-old daughter Raha with Brahmastra co-star-husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared the update on her Instagram page.

Ed Finds A Home is the first in the series inspired by her kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma. Children’s book illustrator Tanvi Bhat has drawn up the illustrations for the book.

“A new adventure begins. ‘Ed Finds a Home’ is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children..

“I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life.. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead. You can now find the books available online, and in major bookstores,” Alia wrote alongside her picture holding the book.

Described as a picture book on “caring for the planet and friendship with pets”, Ed Finds A Home is published by Puffin Books India, the children’s imprint of Penguin Books India.

Alia founded kids wear and maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. Last year, Reliance Retail entered into a joint venture with a 51 per cent stake in the apparel label. In 2021, the actor also launched production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

