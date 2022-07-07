Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes royalty in the new poster of Mani Ratman’s Ponniyin Selvan – 1

The upcoming film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production Fanney Khan in 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been missing from the silver screen for close to four years now. However, she is now set to stage her comeback with her mentor Mani Ratman’s much-anticipated period drama Ponniyin Selvan – 1, which has been in production for more than three years now.

The makers of Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus on Wednesday released a new poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the poster, the actress stands tall in a graceful orange kanjeevaram saree draped in the front pallu style twirled on the arm.

Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, which is co-producing the two-part film franchise, took to Twitter to share Aishwarya’s poster as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor who is motivated by “vengeance”. “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada,” the banner said in a tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lyca_productions)

In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the ensemble star cast of Ponniyin Selvan – 1 also includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan reunites Aishwarya with Ratnam following her acting debut in 1997 Iruvar (Tamil), Guru (the 2007 Hindi film), and the 2010 Hindi movie Raavan.

The upcoming film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Also backed by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has Ratnam also serving as co-writer on the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel, while B Jeyamohan has been credited as the dialogue writer. The film has music by AR Rahman.