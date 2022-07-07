Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes royalty in the new poster of Mani Ratman’s Ponniyin Selvan – 1

The upcoming film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production Fanney Khan in 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been missing from the silver screen for close to four years now. However, she is now set to stage her comeback with her mentor Mani Ratman’s much-anticipated period drama Ponniyin Selvan – 1, which has been in production for more than three years now.

The makers of Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus on Wednesday released a new poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the poster, the actress stands tall in a graceful orange kanjeevaram saree draped in the front pallu style twirled on the arm.

Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, which is co-producing the two-part film franchise, took to Twitter to share Aishwarya’s poster as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor who is motivated by “vengeance”.   “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada,” the banner said in a tweet.

In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the ensemble star cast of Ponniyin Selvan – 1 also includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan reunites Aishwarya with Ratnam following her acting debut in 1997 Iruvar (Tamil), Guru (the 2007 Hindi film), and the 2010 Hindi movie Raavan.

The upcoming film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Also backed by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has Ratnam also serving as co-writer on the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel, while B Jeyamohan has been credited as the dialogue writer. The film has music by AR Rahman.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“Can you help me with tips to become the world’s best father?” Ranbir Kapoor asks…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar ahead of Koffee With Karan 7 premiere, calls her episode…
News
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Mindy Kaling to play her Punjabi cousin in upcoming Hollywood…
Entertainment
Fawad Khan sends internet into a meltdown as he makes grand entry in Ms. Marvel:…
Entertainment
‘I want to be a part of Avengers and play a superhero of Indian origin:’…
Entertainment
Brad Pitt on suffering from face-blindness disorder, says people think he is being ‘egotistical’ and…
Entertainment
Sony Music removes three Michael Jackson songs from streaming services due to questionable…
Entertainment
Twitter deletes Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ poster tweet portraying a Hindu goddess smoking; filmmaker…
Entertainment
‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around,’ says Stranger Things star David…
Entertainment
Sargun Mehta not impressed with Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha;…
Entertainment
With $1.4 billion net worth, Rihanna becomes the youngest self-made billionaire
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Here’re top 5 whistle-worthy performances of Ranveer Singh
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Somaiya Begum’s disappearance: Man rearrested on suspicion of murder
“Can you help me with tips to become the world’s…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes royalty in the new poster of…
Want strong and healthy nails? Include these essentials vitamins and…
No one is remotely indispensable: Johnson’s resignation speech
Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar ahead of Koffee With Karan…