  Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che turns a decade old

The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and late Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles.

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is well-established for knowing an actor’s true potential and bringing out the best in them. He is making headlines as his much-loved film Kai Po Che completes ten glorious years today and here’s what he has to say.

“It took me four years to bring Kai Po Che to the audience. As a director, this was a challenging and fulfilling project. It was a brilliant time working with three new talents and there were multiple challenges while we made the film but we braved them all. Today Raj and Amit are one of the top actors and as a director, I feel proud to have worked with them.”

Kai Po Che premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. The story was ahead of its time & not many would tell stories adapted from books. The film also bagged multiple awards & received immense appreciation from the audience. Even today, this film & the story resonates with viewers.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Abhishek Kapoor will be launching two new talents, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani in the upcoming action adventure. The director is busy scouting the perfect location to kick-start the shooting schedule.

Every talent launched under his guidance is living a beautiful upward graph in their respective careers. Lt. Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao & Amit Sadh, to name a few were launched under his guidance.

