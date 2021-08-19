Abhishek Bachchan picks up rights to Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has obtained the rights to the award-winning Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019). The Tamil thriller has been produced, written and directed by R. Parthiban under the banner Bioscope Film Framers and stars Parthiban himself as the only character. Bachchan is planning to remake the hit film in Hindi.

A report in a leading publication suggests that Junior Bachchan has had a couple of meetings with the makers in Chennai for the remake rights. Just like the Tamil version, he will be starring as well as producing the remake.

The report goes on to add that Parthiban, who helmed the original, will direct the remake in Hindi. He will be tweaking the original script a little bit keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Hindi-speaking audience. Oththa Seruppu Size 7 opened to great critical acclaim and rave reviews and won two awards at the 67th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan next will be seen in the much-awaited crime-thriller Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film has been jointly produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan under the banners of Bound Script Production and Red Chillies Entertainment, respectively.

In addition to Bob Biswas, The Big Bull (2020) star also headlines Maddock Films and Jio Studios’ next production Dasvi. The film co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The Tushar Jalota directorial is expected to enter theatres in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.