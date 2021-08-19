Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan picks up rights to Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has obtained the rights to the award-winning Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2019). The Tamil thriller has been produced, written and directed by R. Parthiban under the banner Bioscope Film Framers and stars Parthiban himself as the only character. Bachchan is planning to remake the hit film in Hindi.

A report in a leading publication suggests that Junior Bachchan has had a couple of meetings with the makers in Chennai for the remake rights. Just like the Tamil version, he will be starring as well as producing the remake.

The report goes on to add that Parthiban, who helmed the original, will direct the remake in Hindi. He will be tweaking the original script a little bit keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Hindi-speaking audience. Oththa Seruppu Size 7 opened to great critical acclaim and rave reviews and won two awards at the 67th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan next will be seen in the much-awaited crime-thriller Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film has been jointly produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan under the banners of Bound Script Production and Red Chillies Entertainment, respectively.

In addition to Bob Biswas, The Big Bull (2020) star also headlines Maddock Films and Jio Studios’ next production Dasvi. The film co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The Tushar Jalota directorial is expected to enter theatres in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Netflix renews Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for Season 3
Entertainment
Here’s why Deepika Padukone bowed out of Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra
Entertainment
Mahira Khan calls for strict action against culprits of Lahore incident
Entertainment
Karan Johar to bring war-hero films on every Independence Day
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi to receive Diversity in Cinema award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
New release date of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story announced
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra starts rolling
Entertainment
Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill starrer Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai to…
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier to star in a film titled Kaapa
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s teams deny the rumours of their engagement
Entertainment
Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher to star in Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s…
Entertainment
Netflix announces new anthology Ankahi Kahaniya; set to premiere on September 17
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Netflix renews Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for Season…
Here’s why Deepika Padukone bowed out of Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra
Mahira Khan calls for strict action against culprits of Lahore…
Karan Johar to bring war-hero films on every Independence Day
Abhishek Bachchan picks up rights to Tamil film Oththa Seruppu…
Pankaj Tripathi to receive Diversity in Cinema award at Indian…