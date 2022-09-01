Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in San Francisco; obliges fan for a selfie

Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist, but it looks like his charisma is losing its sheen day by day! At least, the poor box office performance of his past few films indicates so. After the terrible performance of Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan in 2018, a lot of expectations were riding on his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the official remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. However, LSC also failed to live up to the high expectations of the audience and turned out to be a massive disappointment for everyone involved with the project.

Released theatrically on 11 August 2022 amid relentless calls of boycotts, Laal Singh Chaddha also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. A major section of critics panned the film and the audience also stayed away from watching it in cinemas, as if in a bid to support its boycott.

While Aamir Khan is yet to comment on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, he was recently spotted in San Francisco, California. A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Natasha, and her Twitter bio reads that she is a senior reporter at Tech Crunch, shared a selfie with Khan on her social media handle.

yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists pic.twitter.com/gei8LgJ4Fu — natasha (@nmasc_) August 29, 2022

“Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable I’m still unwell twists,” she wrote on Twitter. “I asked him what’s he up to and he said ‘just walking around’ consistent!!!!”

There is no update on the next project that Aamir Khan will take up. However, the actor confirmed on his birthday this year that he was in talks for the Indian adaptation of the successful Spanish film Campeones. He also has T-Series Films’ Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul in his pocket. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the makers have put the project on hold indefinitely.

