8 Years of English Vinglish: Heart-warming dialogues from the Sridevi starrer

Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish starring the late Sridevi is undoubtedly one of the best films made in the history of Indian cinema. It was a beautiful film and we can never forget Sridevi’s wonderful performance in it.







Well, the movie is surely remembered for a lot of things and one of the best elements of the movie was the dialogues. Today, English Vinglish completes 8 years of its release, so let’s look at the list of heart-warming dialogues from the movie…

Hum sab alag hai. Tumhare liye David sir normal nahi hai, shayad David sir ke liye tum normal nahi ho. Magar dil toh dil hai na, dard toh dard hie hai…

Mard khana banaye toh kala hai, aurat banaye toh uska farz hai…







Bahut dino baad kisi ne meri tareef kari, thoda sa chaunk gayi thi bas…

Family will never be judgemental. Family will never put you down, will never make you feel small. Family is the only one who will never laugh at your weakness. Family is the only place where you will always get love and respect…







This marriage is a beautiful thing. It is the most special friendship of two people who are equal…

Sab kuch sikhaaya jaa sakta hai, par kisi ki bhaavnao ka Khayaal rakhna kaise sikhaaya jaaye?







Jab apne aap ko pasand nahi karte hai na toh aose judi hui har cheez achchi nahi lagti. Nayi cheez aakarshit karti hai. Jab apne aap ko pyaar akrne lagte hai toh wahi purani zindagi nayi lagne lagti hai, achchi lagne lagti hai…

Mere favourite subject mein fail hoke doosre subject mein pass hone ka kya faida?





