Website Logo
  • Monday, May 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Worldwide rights to Riz Ahmed’s sci-fi drama Fingernails nabbed by Apple Original Films

Last seen in Michael Pearce’s Encounter (2021), Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed has some interesting projects in the pipeline, including filmmaker Christos Nikou’s recently announced sci-fi love story Fingernails.

Riz Ahmed (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The film, which marks Nikou’s English Language debut, also features The Lost Daughter star Jessie Buckley in the lead role.

The latest development on the film has it that Apple Original Films has picked up the worldwide rights to Fingernails. The deal was inked late Saturday night.

Fingernails has Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton attached as producers. The trio produces under the banner of Dirty Films alongside FilmNation Entertainment. Jerome Duboz will executive-produce the film. Filming is set to begin later this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

The project, which has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its official announcement some weeks ago, was one of the most sought-after projects at Cannes Market this year. FilmNation Entertainment will be the studio on the film and also handled international sales at Cannes.

Nikou co-wrote Fingernails with Apples co-writer Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner.

In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether married couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she has received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed) a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

Two-year-old Apple Original Films continues to add impressive titles to its repertoire, especially after winning its first Best Picture Oscar win for CODA. It next releases the Cooper Raiff-Dakota Johnson comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, which won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. The film is set to premiere in theatres globally on June 17 on Apple TV+.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shocking! Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accuses Karan Johar of plagiarism
Entertainment
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets box office on fire; Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad fails miserably
HEADLINE STORY
‘We wanted something which denotes hope, birth and beauty’, says Gaurav Gupta, who designed Aishwarya’s…
Entertainment
We’re having fun and dancing: Simu Liu on filming Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie
Entertainment
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerges as Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener
Entertainment
Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London
Entertainment
Oye Makhna will push Punjabi rom-com into a new space: Ammy Virk
Entertainment
“I love when they ask me to pose,” says Hina Khan in her…
Entertainment
KGF makers commence work on next action thriller Bagheera
Entertainment
Poonam Dhillon’s daughter to debut opposite Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer
Entertainment
Mujib: Trailer of biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022
Entertainment
Series on Marvel superhero Daredevil in development at Disney Plus
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘We need a lot more female artists and female photographers’,…
PM in Japan for Quad summit: Here’s all you need…
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavana is expected to be the hub of…
Shocking! Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accuses Karan Johar of…
Eateries desperate to hire Chefs from outside of the UK
Gandhi memorabilia draw lot of interest from America: Auctioneer and…