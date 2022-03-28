Website Logo
  Monday, March 28, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Entertainment

Riz Ahmed wins his first Oscar for Aneil Karia's film 'The Long Goodbye' at Dolby Theatre

Riz Ahmed (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images )

By: Mohnish Singh

British Pakistani actor and musician Riz Ahmed added yet another feather to his cap by winning his first Oscar for Aneil Karia’s live-action short film The Long Goodbye at the 94th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

During his acceptance speech, Ahmed, 39, talked about the importance of togetherness and peace at a time when Ukrainians are battling a war.

In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There is just ‘us’. This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace,” he said in his speech.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

Ahmed co-wrote The Long Goodbye along with Aneil and also starred in it. The film revolves around a south Asian family in suburban Britain as its members prepare for a wedding. However, their happiness does not last long as a group of white-armed men violently barges into their home.

Oscars 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over joke about wife; apologies after winning Best Actor
Will Smith (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Interestingly, the short film features music from Ahmed’s 2021 album of the same name, which reflects on his identity as a British Pakistani artist.

In 2021, Riz Ahmed scripted history after he became the first Muslim actor to bag nomination for the Academy Award’s Best Actor category for his role in the film Sound of Metal. The talented actor played the character of a hearing-impaired drummer. The film also featured Olivia Cooke and Paul Raci in important roles. He lost out to Anthony Hopkins.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

