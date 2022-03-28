Riz Ahmed wins his first Oscar for Aneil Karia’s film ‘The Long Goodbye’ at Dolby Theatre

By: Mohnish Singh

British Pakistani actor and musician Riz Ahmed added yet another feather to his cap by winning his first Oscar for Aneil Karia’s live-action short film The Long Goodbye at the 94th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

During his acceptance speech, Ahmed, 39, talked about the importance of togetherness and peace at a time when Ukrainians are battling a war.

“In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There is just ‘us’. This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace,” he said in his speech.

Ahmed co-wrote The Long Goodbye along with Aneil and also starred in it. The film revolves around a south Asian family in suburban Britain as its members prepare for a wedding. However, their happiness does not last long as a group of white-armed men violently barges into their home.

Interestingly, the short film features music from Ahmed’s 2021 album of the same name, which reflects on his identity as a British Pakistani artist.

In 2021, Riz Ahmed scripted history after he became the first Muslim actor to bag nomination for the Academy Award’s Best Actor category for his role in the film Sound of Metal. The talented actor played the character of a hearing-impaired drummer. The film also featured Olivia Cooke and Paul Raci in important roles. He lost out to Anthony Hopkins.

