Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley to headline sci-fi romance Fingernails

Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed and Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley have joined forces to headline Christos Nikou’s English-language feature film debut Fingernails.

A leading publication reports that FilmNation is launching sales on the project at the Cannes Film Festival, set to commence next week. FilmNation is co-repping U.S. rights with CAA Media Finance and WME Independent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

Nikou has scripted his new project with Sam Steiner and Apples co-writer Stavros Raptis. Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films is producing alongside Arrival outfit FilmNation Entertainment, which is also financing. Jerome Duboz is onboard to serve as executive producer.

“In the world of surreal drama, described as a “grounded sci-fi love story,” a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love. To help couples succeed, love institutes have opened to guide them. Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she’s received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious, dedicated instructor.”

The makers are yet to lock the date for the theatrical release of the film.

On the work front, Jessie Buckley also has Alex Garland and A24’s Cannes-bound Men and MGM’s Women Talking. She also stars in Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s directorial debut Hot Milk.

Ahmed recently won an Oscar for the best live-action short film The Long Goodbye and was featured in the Amazon film Encounter.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Hina Khan gears up to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival again
Entertainment
Vidya Balan’s Neeyat starts filming in UK
Entertainment
Ek Villain Returns postponed by three weeks
Entertainment
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84
Entertainment
British star Jodie Comer to topline feminist survival drama The End We Start From
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa to open London Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
Singapore bans Vivek Agnihotri hit film The Kashmir Files
Entertainment
“Nothing offensive in Prithviraj,” says Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr And Mrs Mahi goes on floors
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share first photo of daughter Malti
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor on her streaming platform ALTBalaji completing 5 years
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar to appear in Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero series Ms Marvel
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sri Lanka orders ‘offensive’ to prevent ‘anarchy’
Indian American becomes dean of Stanford University’s new school
Gujarat becomes first team to qualify for IPL play-offs
Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley to headline sci-fi romance Fingernails
Hina Khan gears up to walk the red carpet at…
Vidya Balan’s Neeyat starts filming in UK