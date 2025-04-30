Prince William likely to strip Harry and Meghan of HRH titles when he becomes king

The ongoing tension between the British royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may soon take a decisive turn. As per the sources who spoke to The Daily Beast, Prince William plans to formally remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “HRH” (His/Her Royal Highness) titles when he ascends the throne.

This follows recent revelations that Meghan, despite the couple’s 2020 agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II, has continued to use her royal style in personal settings. A card attached to a gift basket she sent to a friend, entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, included the phrase: “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” While the gift was not commercial in nature, it reignited debate over the couple’s commitment to the terms they accepted when they stepped back from their royal roles.

At the time of their departure, Buckingham Palace had publicly stated that Harry and Meghan would no longer use their HRH styles, even though they would technically retain them. The arrangement was meant to distance the couple from the formal duties of royalty while maintaining some ceremonial ties.

But to William, this continued use reportedly feels like a breach of trust. According to insiders, he believes Harry and Meghan have taken advantage of their royal connections while publicly claiming otherwise. The prince is said to feel particularly betrayed by what he sees as an ongoing attempt to stay relevant through royal association, despite stepping away from the institution.

Many argue that Meghan’s recent actions contradict the spirit of the agreement. Defenders insist the gift was a personal gesture, not a commercial one, and that no official rule has been broken. Even so, William is reportedly determined to act where King Charles has chosen restraint.

There is historical precedent for such action. Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sarah Ferguson both lost their HRH status following divorce. Prince Andrew also stopped using the title after his scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Whether William can legally revoke the titles remains unclear, but constitutional experts suggest it is within a monarch’s authority. While Charles may be reluctant to stir further controversy, William, sources say, will take a harder line once in power.

For now, the titles remain. But signs point to a future where the HRH status of Harry and Meghan is no longer just in question but gone for good.