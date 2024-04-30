Prince William, Kate Middleton release unseen wedding photo on 13th anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton (Photo credit: @KensingtonRoyal)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a stunning and previously unseen wedding picture from their private album to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship, marking their anniversary on Monday by sharing a never-before-seen black and white photo shared across their social media channels with the simple caption: “13 years ago today!”

The photo shows the Royal pair smiling for the camera, with Kate, 42, looking resplendent in her Alexander McQueen wedding gown and William, 41, in military uniform in a snap taken at Buckingham Palace, as per reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Meanwhile, Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. When she announced the news, she requested time, space, and privacy as she continues her treatment, saying it had been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

She added: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

Kate said how her diagnosis had come as a huge shock and that she and William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family”.

William and Kate met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001 and married on April 29, 2011. Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day

The pair has three children; Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Credit for their unseen new image has been given to Millie Pilkington.

Commenting on the post, she wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary! Can’t believe it’s been 13 years. Remember this moment so well. Sending you both much love in this special day.”

The portrait photographer recently took the photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla that was released to celebrate the first anniversary of their coronation.