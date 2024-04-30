  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Prince William, Kate Middleton release unseen wedding photo on 13th anniversary

The pair has three children; Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Prince William and Kate Middleton (Photo credit: @KensingtonRoyal)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a stunning and previously unseen wedding picture from their private album to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship, marking their anniversary on Monday by sharing a never-before-seen black and white photo shared across their social media channels with the simple caption: “13 years ago today!”

The photo shows the Royal pair smiling for the camera, with Kate, 42, looking resplendent in her Alexander McQueen wedding gown and William, 41, in military uniform in a snap taken at Buckingham Palace, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. When she announced the news, she requested time, space, and privacy as she continues her treatment, saying it had been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

She added: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

Kate said how her diagnosis had come as a huge shock and that she and William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family”.

William and Kate met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001 and married on April 29, 2011. Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day

The pair has three children; Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Credit for their unseen new image has been given to Millie Pilkington.

Commenting on the post, she wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary! Can’t believe it’s been 13 years. Remember this moment so well. Sending you both much love in this special day.”

The portrait photographer recently took the photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla that was released to celebrate the first anniversary of their coronation.

Related Stories

NEWS
Billie Eilish announces ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour dates
NEWS
New initiative Lila charts a new path for South Asians in UK music industry
NEWS
New York Indian Film Fest to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema
NEWS
‘Love Island’ winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan engaged
NEWS
Ayushmann Khurrana visits UNICEF headquarters
TOP LISTS
International Dance Day: 9 Bollywood actors defining diverse dance forms
Entertainment
Aamir Khan introduces sister who acted in ‘Pathaan’ on Netflix talk show
NEWS
Aamir Khan says he understood the power of ‘namaste’ on sets of ‘Dangal’
NEWS
Charithra Chandran criticises showbiz culture of pitting people of colour against each other
TOP LISTS
Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 must-watch international films on his 4th death anniversary
NEWS
Cannes 2024: Lily Gladstone, Hirokazu Kore-eda and five others join Greta Gerwig in…
NEWS
‘Quitting Instagram was most rewarding gift I gave myself’: Selena Gomez

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW