Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Prince William’s documentary hails the risky work of wildlife rangers

The show is William’s brainchild, aimed to emphasise the perilous work done by the rangers

Prince William Launches Guardians to Spotlight Wildlife Rangers' Heroism

‘Guardians’ is developed by United for Wildlife founded by William and his charitable foundation

The Guardian
Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 23, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
See Full Bio

The new six-part series, ‘Guardians’, featuring Britain’s Prince William throws light upon the dangerous work of wildlife rangers. William who is associated to the documentary, has already made the ranger’s efforts one of the important causes of his campaign. ‘Guardians’ will be broadcasted from Friday on BBC Earth’s YouTube and social media channels

The show is William’s brainchild, aimed to emphasise the perilous work done by the rangers. It explains the threatened environments the rangers are exposed to, in order to protect the wildlife.

The documentary will have immersive footages of six major areas – Central African Republic, the Himalayas, Mexico’s Sea of Cortez, Kruger national park in South Africa, Sri Lanka and Caru Indigenous Land in Brazil. Each episode will be of a new story, six to ten minute long.

The Central African Republic episode will cover the story of a reformed poacher who now, dedicates his life for wildlife protection.

The Himalayan episode will show the efforts of rangers for the coexistence of snow leopards and local communities.

The episode about Mexico’s Sea of Cortez features what was once called “the world’s aquarium.” It tells the story a reformed illegal fisherman who now protects the disturbed ecosystem.

The Kruger National Park episode explains about the groups of people who toils to protect and rescue endangered rhinos, facing poaching threats.

Sri Lankan episode will deal about hardworking veterinary experts who works to rehabilitate elephants, leopards and other animals at risk.

Caru Indigenous Land episode will explore the community-led fight to prevent the illegal wildlife crimes.

"The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. We need to understand and recognise nature’s Guardians, and the critical work they do," William said.

The rangers are frontline fighters who take massive risks for sustainable human-animal coexistence and prevention of habitat loss. They work amidst poachers and endangered species for wildlife protection, William added.

‘Guardians’ is developed by United for Wildlife founded by William and his charitable foundation. The project also includes a five-year financial package which provides access to affordable insurance cover for 10,000 rangers across Africa, under their ‘Nature Protectors’ initiative.

William had met several rangers during his travels. He realised their hardships after civil wars, illegal fishing or poaching through them.

William and United for Wildlife frequently raises their voice against illegal wildlife trade. As per their observation, illegal wildlife trade is approximately worth up to $20 billion annually, and it is linked to violent crime, corruption and trafficking. Yet, 1.5 million more rangers are required to meet global environment biodiversity targets by 2030 said William.

The prince also paid tribute to late ranger Anton Mzimba, who was shot dead at a nature reserve in South Africa. About 1,400 rangers had lost their lives due to their risky profession over the past ten years, mostly none of them reported.

bbc earthcampaigndocumentaryhimalayasillegal wildlife tradelocal communitiesmexicoprince williamsnow leopardssocial mediasri lankawildlife documentarywildlife rangersyoutube

Related News

Public inquiry to probe missing drug tests after Nottingham killings
News

Public inquiry to probe missing drug tests after Nottingham killings

Bella Ramsey's Online Harassment Highlights Toxic Fandom Culture
Entertainment

How Bella Ramsey became the internet's most hated star and what it says about toxic fandom culture today

Heathrow Faces Potential Summer Disruptions Amid Ongoing Pay Dispute
UK

Heathrow workers' strike over pay dispute may escalate, says union

Modi-Vantara
Asia

Ambani family’s Vantara wildlife park faces scrutiny over animal imports

More For You

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Extended Release & Finale Details

The Stranger Things cast prepares for one last adventure in Hawkins

Netflix

'Stranger Things' season 5 may stretch into 2026 as release rumours point to three-part finale

The countdown to the last season of Stranger Things has officially begun, but fans might be waiting longer than expected to see how it all ends. Though Netflix has confirmed the show will return in 2025, a new rumour suggests the final season could be released in three waves, with the concluding episodes potentially dropping in 2026.

According to an unverified leak circulating on Twitter, Stranger Things 5 could be split into three volumes: one in October 2025, another in November 2025, and a third sometime in 2026. If this is true, the finale might not land until well into next year, stretching the goodbye even further.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s voice echoes through The Handmaid’s Tale in a surprise Reputation (Taylor’s Version) debut

Getty Images/AmazonPrime

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look what you made me do’ debuts in a pivotal episode of 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Reputation (Taylor’s Version) finally made its presence known, but not through a press release or streaming platform. Instead, it emerged through the eerie silence of Gilead. The re-recorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted unexpectedly in the opening scene of the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, catching fans and viewers completely off guard.

The episode begins with Elisabeth Moss’s character, June Osborne, orchestrating a quiet but fierce act of resistance against the regime. As handmaids march through a war-torn street, Swift’s voice cuts through the chaos. The updated track underscores the rebellion, syncing perfectly with the tension and defiance unfolding on screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig welcomes baby Evie in a royal-style announcement

Instagram/milkshake_tv

After 20 years, Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister in a royal-inspired family update

After 20 years of being the star of the family, Peppa Pig is no longer the youngest girl in the house. A new face has joined the Pig family: a baby girl named Evie. Born early Tuesday morning at 5:34 AM at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London (yes, the same one where the royal children were born), Evie marks the first major addition to the family since the show began in 2004.

The news was revealed in true British fashion with a town crier in a video posted on Peppa Pig’s official Instagram. The announcement, styled like a royal birth, sent fans and brands into a frenzy. Mummy Pig is said to have named the baby after her great-aunt, and while the birth was not easy, she shared that she is relieved and happy to have Evie here, safe and healthy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Potter

The Harry Potter reboot becomes the most expensive TV show ever

Amazon

Can the £3.15 billion 'Harry Potter reboot' become the most expensive TV show ever?

The next time you think of a big-budget show, forget Game of Thrones or The Rings of Power. The new Harry Potter reboot is set to leave them all behind and not just in storytelling, but in cost. With a jaw-dropping budget of over $4.2 billion (₹33,600 crore), this upcoming series is on track to be the most expensive television production ever attempted.

Each of the 42 planned episodes, spread across seven seasons, will reportedly cost more than $100 million (₹837 crore). That’s more than many Marvel movies and nearly double the per-episode spend of Amazon’s The Rings of Power. But where is all that money going?

Keep ReadingShow less
BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV

A collage of Lennie James, Ruth Jones, Ariyon Bakare and Marisa Abela holding their awards

Getty Images

BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV Awards with record-breaking 18 wins

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards turned out to be a big night for the BBC, which took home 18 awards, the highest of any broadcaster or streaming platform this year. Hosted at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony was filled with excitement, featuring prominent winners from various genres.

Leading the way was the BBC drama Mr Loverman, which grabbed two significant awards. Lennie James secured his first BAFTA for Best Actor, while Ariyon Bakare won for Best Supporting Actor. Another memorable highlight was Strictly Come Dancing winning the public vote for the Memorable Moment award, thanks to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s waltz performance.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc