Trump meets Prince William at Notre Dame reopening

By: EasternEye

US president-elect Donald Trump met Prince William on Saturday during the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The event marked the restoration of the historic landmark following a major fire in 2019.

Prince William, heir to the British throne, was among 40 heads of state and government attending the ceremony in the French capital.

The meeting between Trump and William took place at the UK ambassador’s residence in Paris after the event.

Reflecting on their interaction, Trump referred to William as a “good man” and praised his work. “A good man, this one!” Trump said to reporters, gesturing to the Prince of Wales. “He’s doing a fantastic job,” he added, while William laughed.

This was the first time Trump and William had met since 2019, during Trump’s state visit to the UK as president.

Prince William’s last official visit to Paris was in 2017, when he travelled with his wife, Princess Catherine, for a two-day trip shortly after the Brexit referendum.

On this occasion, William attended alone, as Catherine is gradually resuming public duties following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

King Charles, currently undergoing cancer treatment, did not attend the event. William previously joined his father in Normandy earlier this year for D-Day commemorations, an event also attended by US First Lady Jill Biden.

(With inputs from AFP)