  • Thursday, May 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte on ninth birthday

It has become tradition for Kensington Palace to release pictures taken by Kate, a keen amateur photographer, to mark birthdays and other family occasions.

Princess Charlotte’s 9th birthday portrait. PHOTO: THE PRINCESS OF WALES

By: Mohnish Singh

Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess’s ninth birthday on Thursday.

In the photograph taken in the last few days by her mother, the Princess of Wales, Charlotte, the couple’s second child, was pictured smiling happily in the garden of their home in Windsor.

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” a message on the couple’s X account said. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

It has become tradition for Kensington Palace to release pictures taken by Kate, a keen amateur photographer, to mark birthdays and other family occasions.

However, a picture issued this year on Mother’s Day in March was withdrawn by a number of news organisations, including Reuters, because it had been edited, something for which Kate later apologised.

That occurred shortly before the princess revealed she was having preventative chemotherapy after tests carried out in the wake of major abdominal surgery she underwent in January revealed that cancer had been present.

Heir to the throne William resumed official duties last month, but Kate will only return to the public spotlight when her medical team says she is well enough to do so.

King Charles returned to public-facing engagements this week for the first time since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Related Stories

NEWS
Anita Rani says she ‘loves’ new life after splitting from husband
NEWS
Dev Patel and Charlie XCX on Gold House’s 2024 A100 List
NEWS
LBC announces the departure of Sangita Myska
NEWS
First look of Indian Independence saga ‘Freedom at Midnight’ out
NEWS
Here’s why Bella Hadid has decided to leave modelling
NEWS
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton joins Hansal Mehta’s series ‘Gandhi’
NEWS
Daniel Radcliffe expresses sadness over JK Rowling’s stance on transgender rights
NEWS
Bhansali reveals he wanted Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in ‘Heeramandi’
NEWS
Accused in Salman Khan firing case dies by suicide in police custody
NEWS
AI imagines these Hollywood stars as ‘Devdas’ cast
NEWS
Salman poses with Barry Gardiner; latter says ‘Tiger is alive and is in…
NEWS
Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame joins BJP

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW