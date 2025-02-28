Wamiqa Gabbi: Embracing versatility across languages and mediums

AN AMAZING ability to adapt to multiple languages, genres and mediums has firmly established Wamiqa Gabbi as one of India’s most versatile leading ladies.

This fast-growing reputation has not only earned her an impressive body of work across films and web series but also made her highly sought after. As a result, she has upcoming projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Punjabi, which will further elevate her standing. These projects include soon to be released Bollywood film Bhool Chuk Maaf, which is a comedy about a day that keeps repeating itself.

Eastern Eye caught up with one of the few Indian stars with a pan-Indian reach to discuss her action-packed journey, hopes, ability to adapt to different languages, inspirations, and the secrets behind a great performance. She also spoke about her passions away from work and deep love for animal rights.

You started at a very young age. How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?

Starting young has been an incredible ride. I still remember being part of Jab We Met! I played Kareena Kapoor’s sister in a small role, and even though it was brief, it felt like magic to be on set for such an iconic film. At that young age, I used to wonder if I would ever be a leading la-dy. It is overwhelming to realise that my dreams did come true. Over the years, every project has taught me something – moving from smaller roles to gradually finding my own space in the industry.

Which project has been closest to your heart so far?

I genuinely love all my projects because each one has been a stepping stone in my career. But if I had to pick, it would be Niloufer from Jubilee and Charulata from Khufiya Khufiya. The emotional depth of both characters and the layers I got to explore made it such a rewarding experience. It was also heart-warming to see the love and appreciation Niloufer and Charulata received from audiences.

How significant was 2023 as a turning point in your career, with diverse projects spanning a successful web series and multiple films?

Oh, 2023 was a game-changer for me. With Jubilee, Khufiya, Fursat and Charlie Chopra being released, it felt like my hard work truly paid off. Jubilee was a dream come true because of its scale and storytelling, and working on Khufiya with Vishal Bhardwaj sir was an absolute honour. Both projects were so different yet equally rewarding, allowing me to explore different facets of my craft. The love and recognition I received that year were overwhelming, and it gave me the confidence to keep pushing my boundaries.

How are you selecting your projects?

Honestly, I go with my gut. The script has to grab me – I need to feel something while reading it. I look for stories that feel real and characters that challenge me. The team behind the project also matters a lot. Working with passionate directors and co-actors who push me to be my best is such a blessing. And sometimes, it is just about that spark – if a role excites me, I know it is the right one.

How much do you enjoy working in different languages?

I absolutely love it. It is one of the best parts of my career so far. Working in Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and, of course, Hindi has been an enriching experience. I am especially excited about my Tamil film Genie and my Telugu film Goodachari 2! Playing an agent in Goodachari 2, an action-packed franchise, is something I have always wanted to do. I do not choose scripts based on industry or language – if I believe in the story and connect with it, I go ahead. It is amazing to reach audiences across so many regions with meaningful stories.

Does your approach change when working in different languages?

Oh, definitely. Language plays a big role in bringing a character to life. When I work in Punjabi, for example, it feels like coming home – so natural and close to my roots. For Tamil, Malayalam or Telugu films, I put in extra effort to understand the language, culture and nuances. And then there is Hindi, where I am exploring exciting projects like Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is a mix of comfort and challenge, and these differences make the process even more rewarding.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Which genre do you prefer?

I cannot pick just one. I have always loved intense dramas and thrillers because they let you dive deep into emotions and really test your craft. But lighthearted, feelgood roles are also a joy.

Variety keeps things fresh for me. That is what makes acting so special – you get to explore so many worlds.

You have an exciting slate of projects like Goodachari 2, Genie, and Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling on the way. What inspires you as an actress?

Life inspires me – real stories, real emotions, and the small moments people experience every day. All of it feeds into my work. Getting into a character is like hopping into another soul. Forgetting your own problems and fully inhabiting someone else’s reality – it is like meditation. Watching actors who pour their hearts into their craft is also hugely inspiring. But more than anything, the audience inspires me. Knowing that my work can move someone, make them smile, or make them think differently keeps me going.

You are a versatile actress, but what, according to you, is the secret to a great performance?

I do not know, but I think it is all about honesty. When you are honest with your emotions and truly connect with a character, it translates on screen. Preparation is important, but being in the moment and letting things flow naturally is just as crucial. And, of course, trusting your team – the director, your co-actors – because acting is never a solo effort. The best performances come when everyone’s energy aligns.

.What do you most enjoy watching as an audience?

I know, as an actor, I should watch everything, but I hardly get the time. On my free days, I love to do nothing – just sit at home and play with my dogs. But when I start watching something, I binge-watch. It takes a lot for me to commit to watching, but I love real crime documentaries, as well as health and food documentaries. I also enjoy comedy films and have developed a love for international cinema. But at the end of the day, I only watch when time allows.

Do you have a dream role?

I want to play Parvati from Devdas one day. I love tragic love stories, and the Devdas-Paro love story is truly heart-breaking. I was awestruck watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. As a kid, I watched it countless times – one day, my TV broke, and I kept listening to the film’s audio on repeat. It would be a dream for me to be a modern-day Parvati to a modernday Devdas.

What are your biggest passions away from work?

I love painting in my free time – I always paint on my birthday. I also love spending time with animals and hope to do something concrete for them one day. Fitness is a huge passion – staying active keeps me grounded and energised. I am deeply committed to animal rights and advocate for their protection. They bring so much joy and unconditional love into our lives, and I believe we owe them the same.

Tell us something about you that not many people know.

I do not wear animal-made clothing or accessories in my films. I do not promote animal products or brands that test on animals. I have lost a lot of money turning down these offers, but I sleep peacefully at night, so it is a win-win.

Why do you love being an actress?

Oh, there is so much to love. Acting allows me to live multiple lives in one lifetime. With every role, I step into a new world, and that feels truly magical. I love the creative process, the collaboration, and the storytelling, but most importantly, it helps me grow as a person.

Tell us about that?

It has taught me to empathise with characters who are vastly different from me – whether in their emotional depth, spiritual beliefs, or philosophy of life. It pushes me to see the world from new perspectives, without ego clouding my understanding. I owe so much to my characters; they have shaped the person I am today.