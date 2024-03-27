  • Thursday, March 28, 2024
Vin Diesel shares new pic with Deepika, says he had promised her to visit India

(Photo credit: Vin Diesel/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has shared a throwback photo with his XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone from his maiden trip to India back in 2017.

Diesel had visited India to promote the American action thriller, which marked Padukone’s Hollywood debut.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, the Hollywood star shared the unseen photo with Padukone, which sees him helping the Indian actor with her coat, while the film’s director DJ Caruso is sitting in an autorickshaw.

“When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso,” Diesel wrote.

The 56-year-old actor revealed that Caruso, whose film credits also include Taking Lives, Disturbia, Eagle Eye and I Am Number Four, has sent him a script for a new film.

“While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the ‘Pacifier’ bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional.

“If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… she suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?” he posted.

 

This is not the first time Diesel has shared a photo with Padukone since the release of XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Padukone had played the role of Serena Unger in the action movie.

In June 2023, Diesel had said he was looking forward to visiting India again.

He had posted a still of him and Padukone from the movie and called the Pathaan star one of his “favourite people to work with”.

“Spirit lead me… @deepikapadukone was one of my favourite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it… looking forward to my return. All love, always,” Diesel had said.

