Trevor Noah to launch a weekly podcast on Spotify

Spotify announced the upcoming show at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Trevor Noah (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By: Mohnish Singh

Following his departure as host of The Daily Show last December, writer, comedian, and television personality Trevor Noah has joined hands with Spotify to launch a new original podcast.

Set to launch later this year, the podcast will focus on “the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment”.

Spotify announced the upcoming show at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, where Noah joined Spotify CEO Daniel Ek in a conversation about the future of storytelling.

According to an official description, the podcast “will blend Trevor’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.”

“It is really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” said Noah.

He continued, “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Julie McNamara, Spotify’s VP of Head of Global Podcast Studios, described Noah as “one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices”. “We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale,” said McNamara.