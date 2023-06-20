Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Trevor Noah to launch a weekly podcast on Spotify

Spotify announced the upcoming show at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Trevor Noah (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By: Mohnish Singh

Following his departure as host of The Daily Show last December, writer, comedian, and television personality Trevor Noah has joined hands with Spotify to launch a new original podcast.

Set to launch later this year, the podcast will focus on “the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment”.

Spotify announced the upcoming show at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, where Noah joined Spotify CEO Daniel Ek in a conversation about the future of storytelling.

According to an official description, the podcast “will blend Trevor’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.”

“It is really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” said Noah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

He continued, “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Julie McNamara, Spotify’s VP of Head of Global Podcast Studios, described Noah as “one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices”. “We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale,” said McNamara.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Netflix sets premiere date for Aditya Thayi’s ‘King of Clones’
Entertainment
Ramayana is not for entertainment value: Dipika Chikhlia
MUSIC
[email protected]: Indian ARMY celebrate debut of K-pop band
Hollywood News
Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal bag BBC series ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’
Hollywood News
‘Game of Thrones’ creators brings epic sci-fi saga ‘3 Body Problem’ – watch teaser
Entertainment
SRK unveils teaser for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’
Entertainment
Tabu shares selfie with Kapil after wrapping first schedule of ‘The Crew’
TELEVISION
Complaint against producer of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ over sexual harassment allegation
NEWS
‘RRR’ star welcomes baby girl with wife Upasana
Entertainment
Manoj Muntashir gets police protection amid ‘Adipurush’ backlash
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ Review: A retelling of Ramayana with not a single redeeming quality
MUSIC
Get ready for Proms tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by Palak Muchhal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW