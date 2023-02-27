Website Logo
  • Monday, February 27, 2023
Tom Hiddleston set to return for Season 2 of The Night Manager

The Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur as Pine and Anil Kapoor as Roper launched earlier this month on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tom Hiddleston (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for the American Theatre Wing)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as protagonist Jonathan Pine in the second season of John le Carre adaptation The Night Manager, which is in the work.

According to Deadline, Season 2 will film later this year in London and South America under the codename ‘Steelworks’.

Although it’s yet to be formally greenlit by Amazon and the BBC, the outlet has reported that it is set to receive a two-season order. Also, David Farr, who wrote the original, is back to write Season 2.

Since the first season’s conclusion in late 2016, there have been numerous rumours of a second, with the second season of The Ink Factory’s adaption understood to be set in the present day.

At the end of Season 1 after British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians, Hiddleston’s Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge, reported GSM Arena.
Pine, a former British soldier and night manager of a five-star hotel in Cairo, is hired by the head of a Foreign Office team to infiltrate Roper’s inner circle.

The first season’s remarkable cast also included Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, and David Harewood. It was written by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier.

The Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur as Pine and Anil Kapoor as Roper launched earlier this month on Disney+ Hotstar, and Simon Cornwell recently told Deadline that he is open to a second season for this version.

(ANI)

