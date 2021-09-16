Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

Entertainment

The Incarnation – Sita’s writer Manoj Muntashir says Kangana Ranaut was on their priority list and not Kareena or Deepika

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A couple of days ago, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation – Sita.

In the past few months, there were many rumours about the casting of the film. It was said that the makers had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone for the movie.

However, recently while talking to Free Press Journal, writer Manoj Muntashir denied the reports of approaching other actresses, and he said that Kangana was on their priority list.

He said, “I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days. We are not showing the whole Ramayana, but her life as a young girl before she married Ram.”

“She (Kangana) believes in the character of Sita. Few people are naturally inclined towards that zone. With most actresses, you will have to make them understand what the DNA of Sita is. But Kangana is Sita. The moment you talk and discuss the subject with her, you can see the twinkle in her eyes. Kangana is already there — you do not have to push her to be in that zone. She has been brought up in a certain way and is deeply spiritual. Hence, it just comes naturally to her. Also, Kangana has a strong personality, and my Sita is not shy, timid or vulnerable. She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flag bearer of Indian feminism — Sita should be a role model,” he added.

Muntashir has written the screenplay along with Alaukik Desai and K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, he has also written the dialogues and the lyrics.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Entertainment
Tabu teams up with Vishal Bhardwaj for a spy thriller titled Khufiya
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra inducted as a member of Producers Guild of America
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif land in Austria for the next schedule of Tiger 3
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil on mental health and what representation looks like to her
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani in talks with Amazon Prime Video for a horror series
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global launches new Original web-series Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never Too Late
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn planning to direct the biggest film of career in 2024
Big Interview
Zoe Harveen Kaur: Painting a perfect picture of girl power
E-GUIDE
First Steps towards forbidden teen love
E-GUIDE
Crime thriller has enough twists to keep readers guessing
Entertainment
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account to be deactivated
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Matching donor found for four-year-old east London girl who was…
State-owned company commissions India’s largest floating solar plant
‘We only have each other’: Bangladesh’s trans entrepreneurs create safe…
The Incarnation – Sita’s writer Manoj Muntashir says Kangana Ranaut…
Pakistan take fresh guard for first home N.Zealand series in…
Sri Lanka prison minister quits after gun-toting claims