Tanuj Virwani excited about his upcoming streaming show Cartel

Tanuj Virwani (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tanuj Virwani may not have done well in Bollywood, but the actor has been hitting a home run with back-to-back projects on various streaming media platforms. Most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Tattoo Murders (2021), Virwani currently has several interesting digital projects in his pocket, including Cartel.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor for her digital platform ALTBalaji, Cartel has been shot like a feature film with grand production value and larger than life presentation. Virwani describes it as a gangster drama, set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

“Cartel is a saga of three brothers from the crime family, who control property and land mafia in the Aarey area of Mumbai,” he tells an entertainment portal.

The actor goes on to add, “It has got a great star cast and I am really excited because it is something I have not attempted before. We took around 130-days to complete because it is a really big and ambitious show. I hope it lives up to our expectations.”

Virwani says that shooting Cartel was tough as half of the show was shot during the pandemic. Sharing his shooting experience, he says, “It was tough because 50% of the show was shot in the pandemic and hats off to our producer, Ekta Kapoor and everyone involved.”

In addition to Tanuj Virwani, Cartel also features Monica Dogra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Supriya Pathak, and Jitendra Joshi in important roles. The streaming show is expected to premiere towards the end of the year. Virwani will also be seen in Inside Edge 3, the third season of the hit Amazon Prime Video Original Inside Edge.

