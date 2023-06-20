Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Bollywood News

Tabu shares selfie with Kapil after wrapping first schedule of ‘The Crew’

The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kapil Sharma with Tabu

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned Indian actress Tabu has wrapped filming for the first schedule of her upcoming Bollywood comedy film The Crew, which also features popular comedian Kapil Sharma in a special appearance.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, the movie is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

Tabu shared a selfie with Sharma on Instagram on Monday night following the wrap party of The Crew.

It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

“Aap aaye bahaar aayi! From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of The Crew. From being on your show to having you as my co-star it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma,” Tabu wrote.

Sharma said it is “an honor” for him to share the screen with Tabu.

“… @tabutiful ji. Have been your fan since your first film. Thank you for all the love,” the comedian wrote on his Instagram Stories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

He also thanked actor Anil Kapoor for offering the project to him.

“Love you @anilkapoor sir thank you for making me part of this beautiful movie #thecrew @rheakapoor,” he said in a separate post, which was set to Anil’s popular song “My Name is Lakhan” from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan.    

The Crew marks the second collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea post the 2018 buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.

It is expected to hit the screens this year.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

