  Thursday, April 07, 2022
Entertainment

SRK to start filming his first with Rajkumar Hirani next week

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has not been seen in any film for more than three years now, has some exciting projects in the pipeline.

While he is almost on the verge of wrapping up his much-anticipated action thriller Pathaan, the news is coming in that the superstar will commence work on a new project with Rajkumar Hirani next week. The untitled film marks their maiden collaboration.

SRK is also doing a film with hit Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar. The untitled film co-stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. Come next week, Khan will kick off the first shooting schedule of the untitled film with Hirani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a publication that a set resembling Punjab has been erected in Mumbai’s Film City where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days. “Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for this social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Filmcity in Mumbai, and that is where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days,” the source says.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in significant roles. While Irani has been a part of all Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial ventures, Pannu is teaming up with the filmmaker for the first time.

“Rajkumar Hirani has the habit of keeping a gap between two schedules as he prefers to edit the footage he shot in the schedule to get an idea of how his vision has translated on the screen. While Hirani will work on his edit of 40-day work, Shah Rukh Khan in the meantime will shoot for Atlee’s next, which is primarily set in Mumbai and Pune,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

