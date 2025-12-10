Skip to content
Shah Rukh Khan named among New York’s Most Stylish after standout Sabyasachi Met Gala look

The New York Times places SRK in its 2025 style ranking as his Met Gala look and upcoming film King stay in focus.

SRK Met Gala

Shah Rukh Khan in his Sabyasachi outfit at the 2025 Met Gala

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 10, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan named in The New York Times’ 67 Most Stylish People of 2025
  • Recognition tied to his Met Gala debut in a bespoke Sabyasachi look
  • Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian celebrity on the list
  • The feature includes global stars from music, film, sport and culture
  • His return to screens with King continues to draw attention

Shah Rukh Khan has been named in The New York Times’ list of the 67 Most Stylish People of 2025. The piece points to his Met Gala debut, where he turned up in a black Sabyasachi look that drew steady attention through the night. His name sits alongside global figures across music, film and sport, which says enough about how firmly he remains in the wider conversation.

SRK Met Gala Shah Rukh Khan in his Sabyasachi outfit at the 2025 Met Gala Getty Images


Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look

The New York Times piece centres on the actor’s first appearance at the Met Gala. He arrived in an all-black Sabyasachi ensemble, cut in a long tailored line. A crystal-studded “K” pendant sat at the front of the outfit and quickly became the most shared part of the look.

Photographs from the night travelled across social media within hours. SRK at the Met Gala had been a rumour for years, and when it finally happened, he looked entirely at home.

The NYT write-up kept it brief but clear: “Known by his army of fans simply as SRK… he brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest.”

SRK Met Gala Shah Rukh Khan arriving on the Met Gala carpet in New YorkGetty Images


Why Shah Rukh Khan was the only Indian name on the 2025 list

The New York Times list pulls from every corner of culture including actors, musicians, athletes and public faces. Names like Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence and basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are part of the list this year.

SRK’s inclusion lands differently because he is the only Indian figure chosen. His appearance played into the Met Gala’s “Tailored For You” theme and helped place an Indian designer, once again, on a global red carpet.

Sabyasachi later put out the details of the outfit: superfine Tasmanian wool, monogrammed horn buttons, a crepe de chine shirt, tailored trousers and a satin kamarbandh.


How does this moment connect with King, SRK’s next film?

The recognition arrives as the actor prepares for King, his next big release. The first look dropped on his 60th birthday in November, and fans have held on to every new detail since.


SRK is back with Siddharth Anand on this film after Pathaan. The cast is stacked: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. Suhana Khan features too, making her first appearance in cinemas after The Archies. King is planned for a 2026 global date, though nothing is firm yet. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix Pictures.

