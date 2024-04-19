  • Friday, April 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Squid Game 2’, ‘Cobra Kai S6’ to release in second half of 2024

Specific dates for all of those shows will not be announced for a while, although Sarandos’ statements limit the release window from “sometime in 2024.”

Squid Game 2

By: Mohnish Singh

The second seasons of Squid Game, The Night Agent, and Cobra Kai season 6, among others, are all set to release in the second half of 2024.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said Squid Game Season 2 will arrive in the second half of this year.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six, including a historic win for Lee in the best actor in a drama category. Hwang also won the Emmy for Best Directing for a Drama.

Squid Game tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize.

New additions to the second season of the international hit series are Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

Among the series set to premiere in the second half of the year are the second seasons of The Night Agent, season 6 of Cobra Kai, and new seasons for Outer Banks, Emily in Paris, and Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology, whose second season will focus on Lyle and Erik Menendez, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the new series set for the back half of the year are Peter Berg’s Western American Primeval, the limited series Senna, about legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, and an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos teased a host of marquee series set to debut in the last six months of the year on the streamer’s first-quarter earnings call Wednesday. Sarandos was asked about going into this year’s upfront market for advertisers and promised that buyers would see a long list of anticipated titles at Netflix’s presentation.

Specific dates for all of those shows will not be announced for a while, although Sarandos’ statements limit the release window from “sometime in 2024.”

The schedule is due in part to production delays caused by last year’s dual labour strikes, which slowed down production for several months over the summer and fall. Since then, production has stepped back up, perhaps leading to a glut of programming in the latter months of the year.

Related Stories

NEWS
Glastonbury’s Shangri-La announces festival’s first dedicated South Asian space
NEWS
School board cancells openly gay ‘30 Rock’ actor’s talk over his ‘lifestyle’
NEWS
‘I’ve not gone under the knife’: Rajkummar Rao on plastic surgery rumours
Entertainment
Taylor Swift’s London connection: A timeline of her dramatic relationships
NEWS
‘Trap’ Trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s new film lets a serial killer loose at a pop…
NEWS
Actors can contribute to society through cinema: Raveena Tandon
NEWS
‘Christmas Karma’: Gurinder Chadha announces new film; Kunal Nayyar to lead
Entertainment
Scorsese’s next two films to be ‘Life of Jesus’ and biopic on Sinatra
NEWS
Cannes to award honourary Palme d’Or to anime house Studio Ghibli
NEWS
Riz Ahmed joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s untitled film
NEWS
Aamir Khan deepfake video: Police register FIR against unidentified person
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Launch Fashion Label Ehaab Couture

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW